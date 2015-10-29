Your browser is out-of-date.

​8 unique designs for your exteriors

HOMIFY001 HOMIFY001
Villa Germany, HI-MACS® HI-MACS® Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Exteriors have usually been an understated part of the home décor. It is important to realize that for a home, both interiors and exteriors hold an equal importance. A beautiful and stunning exterior is the motivation to go inside the house and witness the interiors. Homify brings to you some unique designs that will inspire you to give your plain and dull exteriors a complete contemporary makeover.

Architectural wonder

Villa Ronco sopra Ascona, Aldo Rampazzi Studio di Architettura Aldo Rampazzi Studio di Architettura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Aldo Rampazzi Studio di Architettura

Aldo Rampazzi Studio di Architettura
Aldo Rampazzi Studio di Architettura
Aldo Rampazzi Studio di Architettura

The exterior of this house blends smoothly into the natural surroundings. Blue shade stone pillars not only render a sturdy look to the house, but also strike the perfect note with blue water hues and royal blue chairs. This majestic ensemble of sleek glass doors and windows overlook the lake and present a picture perfect scenario. All the rooms in both the levels are so strategically designed that they provide a clear view of the lake with no hindrance from any exterior element. The intricate stairs and gracious green trees make a perfect pool side habitat.

Stylish bungalow

Residence for Mr Arvind Kalburgi, Kembhavi Architecture Foundation Kembhavi Architecture Foundation
Kembhavi Architecture Foundation

Residence for Mr Arvind Kalburgi

Kembhavi Architecture Foundation
Kembhavi Architecture Foundation
Kembhavi Architecture Foundation

This exterior is ideal for both city and countryside bungalows. The extensive use of glass amidst the dark brown wooden beams and white walls provide a sneak peek into the warm interiors. The dark brown wooden planks used to design bold patterns on the exterior walls gives this bungalow a sense of grandeur and rich feel. Also, the ceiling is worth complimenting as it portrays a rustic cathedral look.

Wooden cabin

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Rustic style houses
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

This house has the most beautiful and idyllic exterior. It proudly sits in the center of lush green landscapes and huge mountains. Surrounded by pine trees on all sides, this wooden cabin is a perfect place to enjoy a holiday in the lap of nature. The bright contrast of light and dark shade, wooden work on the porch makes this residential wonder an absolute visual treat.

Amidst the ranch

Blackbird, woning te Vortum Mullem, NL, Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban Asian style houses
Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban

Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban
Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban
Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban

This majestic house holds a grand placement between huge ranches. It has a very earthy and organic aura associated with it. The exteriors are majorly done with dark wood and glass. This unique pointed ceiling pattern can lend a grand effect to even a small house. This house creates a perfect harmony with the green garden and grey sand. The fence-less, open pattern provides another grandeur appeal while making the property area feel larger than ever which makes it a perfect dwelling abode.

Smart and compact

El Refugio Inteligente, NOEM NOEM Modern houses
NOEM

NOEM
NOEM
NOEM

The exteriors of this house are very compact and neutral. The balanced use of all weather wood, glass and white toned walls create an awesome pattern of colors. This small cabin like structure is short vertically, but is as wide as a bungalow. It should be preferred by those who like single storied houses. Also, the compact and cozy pool and densely covered with green mountains in the background further highlight this house thus making it a perfect vacation spot.

Enclosed in glass

Villa Germany, HI-MACS® HI-MACS® Modern houses
HI-MACS®

HI-MACS®
HI-MACS®
HI-MACS®

What class! This larger than life house has even larger exteriors. With the immense use of glass to make endless French windows on both the floors, this place does not have anything to hide and can be read like an open book. The transparency between the interiors and the exteriors keeps the inmates connected with nature at any hour of the day. The serene sunrise in the mornings and the starry sky during the nights can now be enjoyed right from your bedrooms. Also, the intricate and strategic lighting connects the interiors and the exteriors seamlessly. This house is an absolute winner in our list.


Class revisited

EXTERIORES, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

Designed by Junior Architects in Argentina, the exteriors of this house make you relive the bygone eras with class and elegance. The sturdy structure and symmetric design make you realize the importance of a good exterior. This house exudes a royal and majestic charm. The beautiful and neat topiary and the subtle golden light highlight the majestic and royal exteriors both during the day and night.

The edge house

EDGE HOUSE, MOBIUS ARCHITEKCI PRZEMEK OLCZYK MOBIUS ARCHITEKCI PRZEMEK OLCZYK Modern houses
MOBIUS ARCHITEKCI PRZEMEK OLCZYK

MOBIUS ARCHITEKCI PRZEMEK OLCZYK
MOBIUS ARCHITEKCI PRZEMEK OLCZYK
MOBIUS ARCHITEKCI PRZEMEK OLCZYK

Talk about symmetry and this design gives it to you in abundance. This beautiful construction amongst a green landscape has sharp edges and a unique contemporary design. It overlooks the wide infinity pool and strikes a perfect note with nature. Built majorly with glass and bricks, this house has bits of wooden tiles strategically placed in the porch and patio area. It is a relaxing and rejuvenating abode where the exteriors and nature, making a perfect pair and sing a melodious song in perfect symphony. These design ideas have been shortlisted from the vast collection on Homify. You can browse through our database to get more insights about these wonderful ideas.

Confused about what colours to choose for your exteriors? Here's an awesome ideabook that will guide you through- 6 colour schemes for house exteriors

A simple south Indian home
Which design of exteriors appealed you the most? Let us know in the comments below.


