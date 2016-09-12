9 ways to incorporate a pooja space in your kitchen

For centuries, Hindu homes in India have had pooja rooms – a place for daily prayer, worship or meditation. Nowadays, with urban lifestyles favouring apartment living, often, a home does not have a separate room or sufficient space within its tiny layout for incorporating a pooja area.

Without a pooja space, an Indian home would be incomplete! Finding a nook or a corner for it in the living or dining areas doesn’t always work. However, with careful planning, it can be added to a small kitchen.

We’ve picked out 9 different options to give you some ideas on how to incorporate a pooja space in your kitchen.