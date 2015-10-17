​Dazzling home theatre designs

Undoubtedly, home theatres are a mark of luxury and flamboyance. This impressive part of the house is supposed to create a perfect movie theatre effect by the use of high end audio and video devices and a little lighting effect. It offers the same level of comfort and relaxation right in your residence. On this note, homify brings you some of the most unique designs to get inspired for this ultimate fun destination.
This secluded and separated part room has a very chic and trendy design associated with it. The vivid purple hue is mellowed using the silver finished audio and video appliances. A wide assortment of gadgets like TV unit, speakers, DVD player and boosters makes this place suitable for any and every kind of entertainment. The TV can be easily paired with the internet, set up box, DVD player or even X-Box to help you watch whatever your heart desires.
This home theatre has been beautifully carved in a section of living room and exudes a feeling of homeliness and warmth. The bright contrast created between the patterned carpet and the white lacquered interiors is indeed very captivating. The open design and close proximity to all other rooms makes it a perfect family place to enjoy a movie or a game together. The soft couches, mellow lights and the easy breezy AC help you relax and unwind after a hectic day at work.
This home theatre has more of a countryside and rustic feel to it. It provides an easy resemblance to an actual theatre with typical high, low designs and bright lighting. The closed area along with the sturdy and comfortable couches make you relax and rejuvenate right in your house. It is ideal for a big family or group of friends to enjoy a long movie and game with utmost ease and comfort. Also, the center lighting along with the bright lights on the walls create a magical atmosphere in this room.
This home theatre is an exact replica of an actual movie theatre. The huge widescreen, sleek rows of comfortable couches and effective lighting make it a perfect secluded area to enjoy a fun filled action packed movie. You may also notice the thick insulation provided on the walls and flooring that does not let noise leave this room which further ensures comfort to other inmates of the house. The prudent lighting in between the rows provides the minimum brightness for walking in between the movie.
This home theatre is a part of a lavish penthouse. The cozy and comfortable recliners provide a compact seating arrangement. These 4 huge push-back recliners with lavish footrests will firmly embrace you in its warmth and comfort, thus making it absolutely hard for you to leave them. The bright green planters add a breath of fresh air in the modernly designed room with white interiors.
Designed by Interface, architects in Mumbai, this ornate and highly luxurious home theatre room is a pure blend of class and elegance. The big, bright chandelier in the center glorifies the entire place with its charm and beauty. This magnificent room is supported by a high definition projector and exquisite speakers and audio devices that give an auditorium like effect. The swanky black comfortable couches and thick insulation make this room an ideal place to let loose. This room has been built with great attention to detail to the acoustics and room demographics.
This is a cave or a basement home theatre room that is beautifully secluded from the other part of the house. It exudes an industrial aura which is mainly attributed to the metal staircase and industrial lamps. The sleek metal railing on the stairs and subtle décor ensures the minimalist feel. This area is perfect for a couple or a bachelor to enjoy a good quality ‘my time’ in the company of a high resolution projector and noise cancelling sound system. This place can also be used as a study area with a neat book shelf when home theatre is not in use.
This spacious home theatre is a wide assortment of bright and perky colors. It is equipped with twin screens that cater an uninterrupted view of the entire room. The quirky wall art along with the bright pop of colors offered by the seating area leaves everyone charmed and impressed by the beauty of this area. Thoughtful lighting along the ceiling and walls makes you have a truly memorable experience. Home theatres are an essential part of contemporary home designs. We, at Homify provide you with detailed tips and advices for designing your dream home theatre.
