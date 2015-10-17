​Dazzling home theatre designs

This spacious home theatre is a wide assortment of bright and perky colors. It is equipped with twin screens that cater an uninterrupted view of the entire room. The quirky wall art along with the bright pop of colors offered by the seating area leaves everyone charmed and impressed by the beauty of this area. Thoughtful lighting along the ceiling and walls makes you have a truly memorable experience. Home theatres are an essential part of contemporary home designs. We, at Homify provide you with detailed tips and advices for designing your dream home theatre.

