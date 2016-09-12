17 Ideal Gates for Indian Homes

India is a mix of cultures and traditions and people from different states and zones have different choices of eating, living, and decorations. In fact, the housing structures and home decor styles also vary from one region to another. Having a special fascination towards the furniture and doors, we often put up a lot of time thinking how and what sort of design we should choose for the entrance door of our homes. Some love woods while others have to pick metals, some believe in crafts and curves while others prefer to have it simple and sober. We are spoilt for choices and it is hard to decide what's best for our taste.

Putting your dilemma to an end, we have brought to you 15 simple and best designs of doors for Indian homes. They are practical and none of those designers and too-good-and-expensive to be bought items. Have a look at what options you have when it comes to buying an entrance gate for your home.