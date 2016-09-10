8 different bedroom concepts for Indian homes

Bedrooms are primarily for relaxing, but while showing off your home, you want your most private space to look as spectacular as the main areas, so that it leaves a memorable impression on visitors. While using a feature wall, art or even coordinated bed sets is an easy D-I-Y option that helps to paint a beautiful picture, it doesn’t quite reach the next level in terms of stand-out design.

Working with an interior professional can transform the available space in your bedroom, creating a stunning modern room that is the talk of the town. Professional design helps to look beyond the existing floor and wall space to use colour, lighting and depth to create an unforgettable image for the viewer.

We’ve picked 8 bedroom concepts to give you a few ideas for remodelling your bedroom.