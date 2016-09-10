A beautiful apartment in Bangalore that is every family's dream

Different shades of grey and white dominate this austere but modish bedroom, where the large bed makes a statement with its striped duvet and pillows. Stripes on the false ceiling echo the design below and add a playful touch to the space. A sleek floor to ceiling closet helps in organising all possible stuff, while sconce lights make for a romantic ambiance. We especially adore the dressing unit fitted with a tall mirror and a column of neat shelves on the right. A trendy stool has been perfectly tucked under the sleek drawers and comes out when you need to sit and get ready.

Loaded with designer accents, sleek storage hacks, stylish furnishing, and random unique touches, this lavish apartment is the perfect place for a modern family to lead an inspired life. Here’s another tour to inspire you further - Beautifully Vibrant Home from Mumbai.