A beautiful apartment in Bangalore that is every family's dream

Today, you get to join us on the tour of an elegant and ultramodern 4 bedroom apartment at SJR Watermark in Bangalore, a city where technology coexists peacefully with green spaces and pleasant weather. This abode is a beautiful example of how simple and earthy hues can be combined with sleek and chic designs to create a home which is comfy as well as stunning. Trendy false ceilings, cosy textures, designer shelves, pretty closets and tasteful wall decor are among the aesthetic delights waiting for you here. So let’s take a closer look at this wonderful creation by the interior designers and decorators at Ace Interiors.
The wall holding the entertainment unit is what catches our eye the moment we chance upon the living area. Lined with roughly-hewn stones and tall wooden planks on either side, this wall lends a rustic but elegant aura to the space. The TV is mounted against a creamy white panel, which also features sleek cabinets and stylish niches to store and display decorative items. Fashionable couches offer cosy seating here, while a wood and white coffee table has been placed on a plush rug to pull the overall look together. Satiny drapes, chic false ceiling and a single potted green complete the relaxing atmosphere.
A sleek wooden table with slightly curving legs take the centre stage in the dining area, while trendy chairs with patterned backs surround it. With striped wallpaper on the left and a sophisticated sideboard on the right, dining becomes a subtly lavish affair here. Modish artworks, pretty sconce lights, gleaming drapes, and decorative bowls dot the neutral-hued space for designer impact.
White and dark wooden hues rule the modular kitchen for a welcoming and cosy aura. Neat and sleek cabinets line the walls to cater to storage, while minimalistic fixtures up the style quotient here. The black countertop is spacious and offers ample room for washing, prepping and cooking.
The study room and den is a fascinating space, thanks to the quirky but gorgeous workstation. Rendered primarily in white, the shelving unit stands out owing to the towers of diagonally arranged cubbies on either side. A white and black revolving chair lets you sit cosily as you brainstorm and get creative. The plush white couch with beige cushions is a quirky piece too, while the curving standalone lamp offers bright pizzazz to the room. The gleaming closet complements the glossy floor, and helps in storing everything and anything.
The solid wooden bed delights with a headboard that has niches to hold essentials or tiny decorative items. And the geometrically inspired false ceiling impresses with its concoction of sleek stripes and squares. The bedroom enjoys a simple and warm colour palette, though visually interesting elements pop up in the form of framed artworks, the mirrored closet, and the quaint white bedside lamps. The beige wall facing the bed holds a sleek white panel for the TV and a couple of floating glass shelves to cater to decorative display.
The daughter’s bedroom comes as a cheery and colourful relief with its purple patterned wallpaper and matching drapes. The cream-hued bed is fitted with plush bedding, while a stylish storage unit surrounds it like an inverted L. Done up in glass and glossy surfaces, the cabinets and drawers offer room for books, toys, personal care products and more. The mirrored doors of the closet make the bedroom appear bigger than it is, while a beautifully lit false ceiling and comfy white rug add a dash of glamour.
Different shades of grey and white dominate this austere but modish bedroom, where the large bed makes a statement with its striped duvet and pillows. Stripes on the false ceiling echo the design below and add a playful touch to the space. A sleek floor to ceiling closet helps in organising all possible stuff, while sconce lights make for a romantic ambiance. We especially adore the dressing unit fitted with a tall mirror and a column of neat shelves on the right. A trendy stool has been perfectly tucked under the sleek drawers and comes out when you need to sit and get ready.
Loaded with designer accents, sleek storage hacks, stylish furnishing, and random unique touches, this lavish apartment is the perfect place for a modern family to lead an inspired life. Here’s another tour to inspire you further - Beautifully Vibrant Home from Mumbai.