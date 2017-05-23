A beautiful and well furnished home in Bangalore

We love how the bed faces a decorative beige panel which depicts a tree, while quirkily arranged cubic shelves help in displaying knickknacks. The study station comprises of a sleek, long desk with drawers and a useful task light. And a large window allows sunlight to flood the child’s bedroom during the day.

Fashionable but simple designs, random touches of glamour, and gleaming surfaces make this apartment a smart and aesthetically appealing place to live in. Take another tour for more inspiration - A Breathtaking Bungalow in Hyderabad.