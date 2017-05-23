A beautiful and well furnished home in Bangalore

The Indian city of Bangalore is at heart a trendy and technologically inspired place, where homes and apartments are built to cater to the changing needs of progressive urban dwellers. So when we came across this project at Elita Promenade, we fell in love with the contemporary stylishness of the apartment. It is also commendable how functional aspects have been focused upon in this abode, without losing sight of aesthetic appeal. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Ace Interiors, the residence is done up with cosy furnishing, sober and classy hues, patterned accents, and sensible and sleek designs. Space has been utilised efficiently and the decor impresses without overwhelming.
The dining area with its gleaming tiled floor and sleek table and chairs, is a gorgeous place to share hearty meals with the family. Slim and beautifully illuminated shelves line the wall opposite the dining table to hold books, artefacts, and family photos. The sideboard on the right is a glass and white affair, and houses delicate glassware. A couple of artworks above the unit add pizzazz to the dining space.
The plush leather couches in the chic living space invite you to sink into their soft and relaxing depths, while the sleek coffee table catches the eye with its chrome and wooden finish. A pretty wallpapered panel holds the TV and slim floating cabinets which store and display things easily. Dark and light drapes alternate for a subtly luxurious feel here, while the customised chandelier stuns with glittering crystals cascading down elegantly.
Gleaming tiles and glossy cabinets make the modular kitchen a trendy and glamorous space, while chrome appliances lend additional spunk. The modish chrome detailing and handles on the cabinets look very contemporary, while the U-shaped countertop offers ample space for prepping and cooking.
The semi-open kitchen comes equipped with sleek and dark cabinets on the outside too, which shows the clever planning of the designers. A part of the countertop serves as a compact bar or breakfast nook, with a couple of minimalistic stools positioned near it. A longish artwork spruces up this nook, where you can enjoy a drink or grab a bite while you chat with the chef.
A simple but sophisticated wooden bed along with stylish side tables takes the centre stage in this bright and serene bedroom. The vibrant green window drape livens up the space, while softly glowing lamps lend a romantic touch to the ambiance. The decorative “jali” work on the wooden panel above the bed and the patterned rug below are ornate accents which arrest our attention charmingly. And we also love the tall mirror with its smart floating shelves on the left, which help in organising cosmetics and such.
Creamy white and beige hues rule the soft and soothing colour palette of the child’s bedroom. The bed is compact but comfy, and comes with storage drawers underneath for stashing away blankets and sheets. The shelf above the bed comes in very handy for storing books and toys, while a smooth panel runs along in between the bed and the shelf to act as a writing board of sorts. The large closet is a simple affair that houses everything from clothes and shoes to accessories, and keeps clutter at bay.
We love how the bed faces a decorative beige panel which depicts a tree, while quirkily arranged cubic shelves help in displaying knickknacks. The study station comprises of a sleek, long desk with drawers and a useful task light. And a large window allows sunlight to flood the child’s bedroom during the day.
Fashionable but simple designs, random touches of glamour, and gleaming surfaces make this apartment a smart and aesthetically appealing place to live in. Take another tour for more inspiration - A Breathtaking Bungalow in Hyderabad.