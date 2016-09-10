14 ways to bring Black Home to Pacify Shani Dev

Shani or Saturn is the most dreaded ’Graha’ in Hindu astrology. Astrologers have a belief that all the other planets fail to provide any good result if Shani is causing any obstruction. Shani's sadey-saati is considered to be terribly ill-fated. There are several myths, fears, legends and folklores associated with Shani. Shani is also known as Saura (son of sun-god), Kruradris or Kruralochana (the cruel-eyed), Mandu (dull and slow), Pangu (disabled), Saptarchi (seven-eyed) and Asita (dark).

Saturday- the seventh day of the week is considered to be the day of the Shanidev. None of us can think of provoking Shani Dev. In fact, most of the people are constantly looking for ways to pacify and impress him, seeking his blessings and get rid of their misdeeds as soon as possible. Some observe fast on Saturday, some eat the black colored food items, some wear black and some offer milk to the trees to avoid any misfortunes or adversities.

Incorporating black at home is one of those ideas to get rid of misfortunes and remembering Shani Deva throughout the day. Let us learn how you can bring black items to your home and make yourself closer and dedicated to the Lord of Saturday.