14 ways to bring Black Home to Pacify Shani Dev

Shani or Saturn is the most dreaded ’Graha’ in Hindu astrology. Astrologers have a belief that all the other planets fail to provide any good result if Shani is causing any obstruction. Shani's sadey-saati is considered to be terribly ill-fated. There are several myths, fears, legends and folklores associated with Shani. Shani is also known as Saura (son of sun-god), Kruradris or Kruralochana (the cruel-eyed), Mandu (dull and slow), Pangu (disabled), Saptarchi (seven-eyed) and Asita (dark).
Saturday- the seventh day of the week is considered to be the day of the Shanidev. None of us can think of provoking Shani Dev. In fact, most of the people are constantly looking for ways to pacify and impress him, seeking his blessings and get rid of their misdeeds as soon as possible. Some observe fast on Saturday, some eat the black colored food items, some wear black and some offer milk to the trees to avoid any misfortunes or adversities.
Incorporating black at home is one of those ideas to get rid of misfortunes and remembering Shani Deva throughout the day. Let us learn how you can bring black items to your home and make yourself closer and dedicated to the Lord of Saturday.
A Black Couch is one of the most sophisticated items you can bring your home. It looks apt for almost all sort of interiors and homes. A Black couch can definitely be the right thing if you feel that the presence of black at your home can eliminate the malicious effects.
If a black couch appears to be a too much large item to you, black colored cushions on the couch might work instead. Please the Lord with these small hints of the black present at one of the most used areas of your home i.e. the living room.
A Black coffee table is a classy home furniture that will go noticed by all your guests. According to the mythologies, Shani is seen wearing dark colored clothes and is often depicted by black colored sculptures only. Thus, you don't need to be very much specific about the size and design. Choose the black and that's it.
Black wallpapers are not so uncommon things in today's time and if you truly wish to associate your bedroom with the Shani Devta and his devotion then get practical and paste black wallpapers on the wall.
Holding strong on your beliefs and asking the Lord of Bad Luck pardon you does not means that you can't afford to bring style at home. Black Colored 3D wall designs like this hold both the factors simultaneously.
Black mirror frames might not come to your mind at the very first sight but it is always into the game. A black mirror frame, whether rectangular or circular, can be easily found in the market.You just need an eye for the designer items from the market.
A side table is often understated when it comes to decorations. But since you wish to add black to your home in any form, a black lampshade or side table will work like a wonder for your home. In fact, it looks elegantly perfect.
Black curtains are often suggested by the astrologers to be installed at home if you want to please Shani God. Use black colored curtains in association with some closer shade or a matching bed sheet to make it classy and religious at the same time.
Black curtains might not be the best fit for all kinds of homes and rooms, especially if you are having limited space or light supply. Use black color in combination with white or pair it alongside other lighter shades.
Black colored tiles look really cool not only in bathrooms and kitchen but equally interesting in the rooms as well. Get them installed behind your bed or on frontal wall of the bedroom, guest room or living room.
Another significant area where you can bring black to your home effortlessly is through rugs, carpets or doormats. It has two benefits. You will not only get some black item at your home and secondly these carpets require low maintenace.
Black coloured sofa covers and bedsheets in well colored and well lit rooms make a perfect combo. Impress Shanidev with fully black bed sheets and sofa bags. Drape them on Saturdays and the rest of the week can them colored.
Kitchen items, whether wallpapers or black cabinets, they all are pretty good ideas for adding black to your home and keep the evil eyes off from your home. Moreover, you can impress the disciplinarian easily by installing black at one of the purest areas of your home.
If you wish to keep your devotions and belief hidden and unexposed to the rest of the world, you can do it by adding a little pinch of black in a form like the above-given image. This little furry black colored seat looks attractive and calling and can be placed at any corner of the home.
Hope you had find some great ideas for this Saturday- Shanivaar!