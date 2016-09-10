Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 ways to bring Black Home to Pacify Shani Dev

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Subtle Harmony, Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Shani or Saturn is the most dreaded ’Graha’ in Hindu astrology. Astrologers have a belief that all the other planets fail to provide any good result if Shani is causing any obstruction. Shani's sadey-saati is considered to be terribly ill-fated. There are several myths, fears, legends and folklores associated with Shani. Shani is also known as Saura (son of sun-god), Kruradris or Kruralochana (the cruel-eyed), Mandu (dull and slow), Pangu (disabled), Saptarchi (seven-eyed) and Asita (dark).

Saturday- the seventh day of the week is considered to be the day of the Shanidev. None of us can think of provoking Shani Dev. In fact, most of the people are constantly looking for ways to pacify and impress him, seeking his blessings and get rid of their misdeeds as soon as possible. Some observe fast on Saturday, some eat the black colored food items, some wear black and some offer milk to the trees to avoid any misfortunes or adversities. 

Incorporating black at home is one of those ideas to get rid of misfortunes and remembering Shani Deva throughout the day. Let us learn how you can bring black items to your home and make yourself closer and dedicated to the Lord of Saturday.

Black Couch

Living Room Synectics partners Minimalist living room MDF White Furniture,Property,Couch,Comfort,Product,Interior design,Table,studio couch,Architecture,Flooring
Synectics partners

Living Room

Synectics partners
Synectics partners
Synectics partners

A Black Couch is one of the most sophisticated items you can bring your home. It looks apt for almost all sort of interiors and homes. A Black couch can definitely be the right thing if you feel that the presence of black at your home can eliminate the malicious effects. 

Black Cushions

.. homify Minimalist living room
homify

..

homify
homify
homify

If a black couch appears to be a too much large item to you, black colored cushions on the couch might work instead. Please the Lord with these small hints of the black present at one of the most used areas of your home i.e. the living room.

Black Coffee Table

.. homify Modern living room
homify

..

homify
homify
homify

A Black coffee table is a classy home furniture that will go noticed by all your guests. According to the mythologies, Shani is seen wearing dark colored clothes and is often depicted by black colored sculptures only. Thus, you don't need to be very much specific about the size and design. Choose the black and that's it.

Black Wallpapers

Bedroom Wall concept, Floor2Walls Floor2Walls Modern style bedroom
Floor2Walls

Bedroom Wall concept

Floor2Walls
Floor2Walls
Floor2Walls

Black wallpapers are not so uncommon things in today's time and if you truly wish to associate your bedroom with the Shani Devta and his devotion then get practical and paste black wallpapers on the wall. 

Black 3D wall designs

3D WallArt Wall Panels, Floor2Walls Floor2Walls
Floor2Walls

3D WallArt Wall Panels

Floor2Walls
Floor2Walls
Floor2Walls

Holding strong on your beliefs and asking the Lord of Bad Luck pardon you does not means that you can't afford to bring style at home. Black Colored 3D wall designs like this hold both the factors simultaneously.

Black colored Mirror frame

Apartment, TWISHA THAKKER TWISHA THAKKER Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Property,Wood,Interior design,Plant,Mirror,Art,Sculpture,Picture frame,Paint,Rectangle
TWISHA THAKKER

Apartment

TWISHA THAKKER
TWISHA THAKKER
TWISHA THAKKER

Black mirror frames might not come to your mind at the very first sight but it is always into the game. A black mirror frame, whether rectangular or circular, can be easily found in the market.You just need an eye for the designer items from the market. 


Black Sidetable

Villa Interiors Muscat, KamalKavitaInteriors KamalKavitaInteriors Modern style bedroom
KamalKavitaInteriors

Villa Interiors Muscat

KamalKavitaInteriors
KamalKavitaInteriors
KamalKavitaInteriors

A side table is often understated when it comes to decorations. But since you wish to add black to your home in any form, a black lampshade or side table will work like a wonder for your home. In fact, it looks elegantly perfect.

Black Curtains

Villa Interiors Muscat, KamalKavitaInteriors KamalKavitaInteriors Modern style bedroom
KamalKavitaInteriors

Villa Interiors Muscat

KamalKavitaInteriors
KamalKavitaInteriors
KamalKavitaInteriors

Black curtains are often suggested by the astrologers to be installed at home if you want to please Shani God. Use black colored curtains in association with some closer shade or a matching bed sheet to make it classy and religious at the same time.

Black Curtains in combination of other Colors

PHOTO STUDIO 4D The Fourth Dimension Interior Studio ArtworkOther artistic objects
4D The Fourth Dimension Interior Studio

PHOTO STUDIO

4D The Fourth Dimension Interior Studio
4D The Fourth Dimension Interior Studio
4D The Fourth Dimension Interior Studio

Black curtains might not be the best fit for all kinds of homes and rooms, especially if you are having limited space or light supply. Use black color in combination with white or pair it alongside other lighter shades.

Black Tiles

residential interiors, Studio Polygon Studio Polygon BedroomAccessories & decoration Wood Brown False ceiling
Studio Polygon

residential interiors

Studio Polygon
Studio Polygon
Studio Polygon

Black colored tiles look really cool not only in bathrooms and kitchen but equally interesting in the rooms as well. Get them installed behind your bed or on frontal wall of the bedroom, guest room or living room.

Similar Read: 18 ways to bring green to your home

Black Rugs

Living room VGA Designers BedroomSofas & chaise longue Plywood Grey
VGA Designers

Living room

VGA Designers
VGA Designers
VGA Designers

Another significant area where you can bring black to your home effortlessly is through rugs, carpets or doormats. It has two benefits. You will not only get some black item at your home and secondly these carpets require low maintenace. 

Black Bedsheets

Magarpatta project, VGA Designers VGA Designers BedroomBedside tables Plywood Grey
VGA Designers

Magarpatta project

VGA Designers
VGA Designers
VGA Designers

Black coloured sofa covers and bedsheets in well colored and well lit rooms make a perfect combo. Impress Shanidev with fully black bed sheets and sofa bags. Drape them on Saturdays and the rest of the week can them colored.

Black colored Kitchen Cabinets

Dream Modular Kitchens NBA CORPORATION KitchenCabinets & shelves Multicolored Modular Kitchens
NBA CORPORATION

Dream Modular Kitchens

NBA CORPORATION
NBA CORPORATION
NBA CORPORATION

Kitchen items, whether wallpapers or black cabinets, they all are pretty good ideas for adding black to your home and keep the evil eyes off from your home. Moreover, you can impress the disciplinarian easily by installing black at one of the purest areas of your home.

Black Armchair

The Nirvana Chair, Nirvana Chairs Nirvana Chairs BedroomSofas & chaise longue
Nirvana Chairs

The Nirvana Chair

Nirvana Chairs
Nirvana Chairs
Nirvana Chairs

If you wish to keep your devotions and belief hidden and unexposed to the rest of the world, you can do it by adding a little pinch of black in a form like the above-given image. This little furry black colored seat looks attractive and calling and can be placed at any corner of the home.

Hope you had find some great ideas for this Saturday- Shanivaar!

How to use the space under the stairs - 9 fantastic ideas!
What you are planning to buy from this? Let us know


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks