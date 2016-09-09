Your browser is out-of-date.

10 things people with a clean house always do

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
homify Modern study/office
For many of us, the flock of stuff is an eyesore. Ideally, we all want a home that is tidy and spotless. Since most of the apartments are not vast these days, it is hard to keep them clean and organized all the time. In this idea book, we have 10 things that can help you create a cleaner home and a tidier apartment. Read on them and you will never be a mess at home.

Mountain the storage

homify Scandinavian style study/office
A super easy tip for maintenance that requires you to just stand up. It is fine to keep thing as high as you can but store them out of sight and that's it! Keep things within storage box, behind the curtain, closet or elsewhere. Look at the above-given picture. These luggage cases are serving as an accessory while giving you an immediate space to store things within.

A Tidy Hall

Aanbouw en interieurplan woning , Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Is it that your hallway always looks like a mess? It is not hard to imagine things lying loose on the ground in a hall. Here is the simplest solution to this problem. Hang a few hooks on the walls in the hall, it might be  behind the door or any unnoticed corner so that you can easily get a hold of the stuff of everyday need like scarves, shopping bags, coats, keys etc. 

Show off your Office Supplies and Files

homify Modern study/office
Office supplies are not always meant to be stored behind the closet. Textbooks, storage boxes and folders can be seen and they still manage to look good. All you need is to make sure that they are stored neatly and stacked against each other. Sort them according to colors, type or size so as to make sure they look clean and tidy.

Unexpected Place for Storage

homify Modern study/office
There are places in home that are unexpected and rarely seen as storage space. Look at the above given picture. Around the fireplace, a closer has been built where you can easily find books, folders, and other items into it. By making such choice, you can fully utilize the space of your house.

Hanging Shelves

Fotobehang BN Design Studio, BN International BN International Modern study/office
Boards are an ideal item to create additional storage space in your house. You can easily hang them anywhere on the wall, and thus, you can have lots of stuff to organize. In addition, these boards come in all size, colors and varieties and thus, you can always find a pair that fits into interiors of all kinds.  

Create a Special Place for Everything

419, JUMA architects JUMA architects Modern study/office
One of the best ways to keep your apartment tidy is to create a special place for different things. For example, your desk it often becomes a lot messy if you keep on creating nook of pens and papers. Of course, you can apply this strategy to other places of the home as well. 


Keep the same stuff together

Kerkwoning 1884 , ontwerpplek, interieurarchitectuur ontwerpplek, interieurarchitectuur Modern study/office
In order to prevent the unorganized gang at home, you should keep the same things together. But several storage boxes of all sizes and put each of them in the same box that are used together. Keep the photos in one box, magazines in the other and the stationary items on other side. This way, you can maintain track of everything you have saved. 

Fold your Clothes Neatly

Inloopkast, slaap/Badkamer, Hoogerheide, Leonardus interieurarchitect Leonardus interieurarchitect Modern dressing room
People with tidy apartments fold their clothes neathly and it could hardly be otherwise.  Indeed, it is the easiest way to create an uncluttered feel. No matter what way you fold them, you can do it neatly and sprucely. Buy a designer closet to arrange things. 

Create Drawers for Socks

Таунхаус в Подмосковье, Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Eclectic style dressing room
If you do it right then your socks drawers will always be neat and tidy. This is exactly how other drawers must look like. In a tidy drawer, you can find anything easily, thus keeping away the frustration. How nice it would if you don't need to spend hours emptying up a drawer to look for the keys in your house.

Make your Wardrobe Logical

Apto Zanon, Camila Chalon Arquitetura Camila Chalon Arquitetura Classic style dressing room White
To ensure that your morning is easy and uncluttered, and you can easily find out what you are looking for, we will advise you to organize everything with logic. Put your sweaters, pants and T-shirts together. Keep your jewellery in a dedicated box and follow the same pattern in the rest of the house. This will help reducing the risk of losing small items. 

What is your tip for cleaning home?


