Impress your guests with Gracious Guest Rooms

’Atithi Devo Bhava’- a popular saying in India that equates the guests to Gods and is taken seriously all over India. But that does not mean that the rest of the world does not. No matter which country or part of the world you belong, we all know that guests are considered to the be the messenger of happiness and gods and thus, they deserve special attention and care while they are staying at our place. In fact, the science of Vaastu and Feng Shui gives an exalted status to the guests and states that special attention must be given to the ambiance and arrangement of the guest rooms.

Now one will wonder- How to decorate a guest room or What does an ideal guest room looks like? The experts of homify team today have brought to you a list of items and must haves of a Guest room that can help to make your guests feel like they are staying either at a luxury hotel or their own home. No, it does not require you to go over the head and take inspiration from those luxury hotels. Just take the basic necessities in mind while doing this. Let us know how you can impress your guests with your Guest Room.