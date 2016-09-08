10 Trendy Indian furniture for your modern home

The Indian furniture industry till a decade ago was largely unorganized and people preferred to have their needs carried out by local carpenters that could provide custom made pieces which could take several weeks for delivery. Few ready made furniture shops were available too that customers could select pieces and take home but quality was always an issue. To meet this need for affordable good quality furniture few enterprising firms entered the market and started building their brand in moulded and handmade furniture for homes and offices. Growth of online furniture stores has given an added fillip to the Indian furniture market which is now growing by leaps and bounds with ready-made trendy furniture designs.

Here are some trendy designs that are the rage in Indian furniture industry and could be a fashionable addition to your home or office.