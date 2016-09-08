10 Trendy Indian furniture for your modern home

The Indian furniture industry till a decade ago was largely unorganized and people preferred to have their needs carried out by local carpenters that could provide custom made pieces which could take several weeks for delivery. Few ready made furniture shops were available too that customers could select pieces and take home but quality was always an issue. To meet this need for affordable good quality furniture few enterprising firms entered the market and started building their brand in moulded and handmade furniture for homes and offices. Growth of online furniture stores has given an added fillip to the Indian furniture market which is now growing by leaps and bounds with ready-made trendy furniture designs.
Here are some trendy designs that are the rage in Indian furniture industry and could be a fashionable addition to your home or office.
This elegant armchair emitting grace and style has been created through delicate carving from teak wood. The carved back designed like a flower with petals in the form of dainty vines is set firmly on a wide frame and has a beautiful ivory silk seat. Some wood-smiths are specialists in creating bespoke furniture that are all masterpieces in their own manner. The charcoal etching and gilded mirror provide the perfect old world setting to the carved chair.
Want to give a modern twist to the staid entertainment unit in the bedroom? This deep brown wall panel with book shelves on provides the perfect setting for a large television opposite the bed. The storage shelf at the bottom lends character to the modern piece of furniture and helps in removing clutter.
Who would not smile at this adorable cherry red chair shaped like a Cheshire cat’s grin? The twin cushions with embroidered eyes on edge look as if they are hiding a secret within this piece of modern furniture. Made out of Chenille velvet fabric and polyurethane paint on teak-wood at the back followed by solid teak wood legs, the small chair can seat an adult as comfortably as a child.
This elegantly designed coffee table in the shape of a lotus in full bloom contains hand sculpted teak wood petals. To make the table durable the teak wood petals are inlaid with brass motifs and wrapped around pyrite stone. The center has a thick glass surface to protect teak furniture from surface damage and the upward looking lotus is supported by a carved central pillar which makes the entire table appear as if it is paying homage to the skies.
Whether an individual is married or single, storage space is of vital importance in the house to keep essentials and non-essentials in a planned manner so that they can be found when needed. This trendy industrial style bedroom wardrobe lacks the privacy offered by conventional covered wardrobe. Built on a simple frame of steel railings with wooden shelves and drawers this can be even be custom designed according to personal requirements based on space available.
This classic dining table has a vintage look due to the antique grey finish given to the teak. The glass topping protects the teak wood from spills and stains as its intricate carving could get frayed due to regular wear and tear. Chenile chairs with soothing cream upholstery sets a charming contrast against dark teak furniture comprising of a heavy dining table with strong columnar legs.
Why go for regular boring bed when you can have this stylish tufted bed with cushioned headrest that provides perfect backrest if you want to continue late night reading. Designed out of expensive leather the pale grey bed looks good with both neutral toned furnishings and bright traditional Indian prints.
The house may have an open floor design but the layout has been done in such a way that there is complete privacy in each section with subtle differences in decor and furniture. Trendy furniture like the glass topped dining table and low-back chairs created by Aum Architects can fit in any small or large dining area and add class to the house.
Want to bring princely atmosphere in the house? Then this hand-painted marble sofa and table with traditional motifs on the back and sides should suit your needs very well. Just ensure that the living room has some heavy carpets and brass or marble antiques to create the right atmosphere.
In today’s competitive world a few moments delay in replying to a query or failure in handling a critical problem can lead to unaccountable losses. So it makes sense to have a place where official work can be carried out if some domestic emergency does not allow you to work at office. This simple home office created out of wall unit built into a corner of the bedroom provides privacy without creating clutter.
