5 Modular kitchen design ideas for an Indian home

To have sink on one side and counter top on the other side, one would definitely love the Parallel shaped kitchen design. It has ample of space so that cooking can be done easily and since it is airy, so ventilation is an added advantage.

Having a kitchen of your dreams can now turn into a reality. There are n numbers of modular kitchen design ideas that one can opt for. Nevertheless, the best ones are always found standing out of the crowd. If one wants to have that one in a million look for their cooking place, these designs are not a bad choice at all. To own the best has become a priority and therefore, the best among the rest can be chosen if one dreams to have something that has a distinctive identity.