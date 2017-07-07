A beautiful Hyderabad home with an extraordinary touch!

Let's take a look at the interiors of a outstanding villa in Richmond valley, a premium gated community in Hyderabad. Designed by Kreative House, a husband and wife team with a passion and ability to redefine living concepts with aesthetical designs and innovative ideas, this villa is an expression of boundless creativity. They have created a reputation for themselves in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, and have completed several prestigious projects all over India with superlative results. This beautiful villa features a mix of contemporary and ornamental features with shades of grey, brown, and white. Come on in and be inspired by this extraordinary villa.
As we enter the villa, the view from the entrance foyer presents a spacious living room with comfy sofas. The beige colour scheme exudes a relaxed vibe which makes it feel like home. The television unit takes center stage in this living room, decorated with a three-dimensional effect stone wallpaper, it stands out and brings attention to itself. Another interesting feature of this cozy living room is the layered ceiling which brings depth and variation to the living room, making it more visually stimulating. Browse through more living room designs here on homify for more ideas and inspiration. Next, let's take a look at the entrance foyer.
Given that the clients are nature lovers, the designers have carefully selected organic motifs for the walls and cupboards, while keeping in mind the white and grey color combination requested by the clients for the master bedroom. The blue neon lighting adds a splash of color to the room and breathes life into it.
Now, let's go upstairs and explore the first floor.
The entrance foyer offers an impressive entry into this gorgeous villa. The striped wallpaper gives the space a modern, retro feel, while zebra blinds dress up a double height window above. A cut out slab in the flooring creates a niche space for dry landscaping, making for a perfectly neat indoor garden. This entrance foyer is definitely dressed to impress. Next, let's take a peek at the study room.
A glass sliding door with a collage of words composed of glass stickers creates a frosty effect and provides some privacy for this sophisticated study room. The dark wood desk and shelves with matching flooring give this study room a modern, rustic feel, while the abundance of storage space make this room function effectively. Now we are sure you're dying to see the master bedroom, so let's go!
The lounge on the first floor presents a traditional Indian type of seating. These low- seaters are commonly known as divans. Here we see the three-dimensional stone wallpaper repeated again, creating some kind of continuity in the house. Dark wood is also a familiar theme in this house. We hope you've enjoyed this tour of a creative villa in Hyderabad. For more inspiration, have a look at a stunning home in yellow.