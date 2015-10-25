6 splendid swings for the home

Swings bring back cherished childhood memories of carefree days, and give the home a relaxed, chilled-out atmosphere. There are many ways to incorporate a swing into your home—here are some ideas for outdoor swings and indoor swings. A swing can be a brilliant alternative to using regular furniture such as armchairs or deck chairs.

Let's have a look at some of these splendid swings and hopefully find one that will our home and our needs just right.