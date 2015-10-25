6 splendid swings for the home

Swings bring back cherished childhood memories of carefree days, and give the home a relaxed, chilled-out atmosphere. There are many ways to incorporate a swing into your home—here are some ideas for outdoor swings and indoor swings. A swing can be a brilliant alternative to using regular furniture such as armchairs or deck chairs.
Let's have a look at some of these splendid swings and hopefully find one that will our home and our needs just right.
This funky swing will help you get back into the groove of days gone by. With adjustable, elastic straps, this swing gives you a different effect. It gives the swing a bounce and suspension that is rare for a swing. The bright colored orange straps give this swing a modern, chic look. Get your funk on and get your swing on with this funky, bouncy swing!
A balcony is a great place for a swing. Now you can literally hang out in the balcony in comfort. This cozy, heavily upholstered swing is a snuggle for two people or a seat of luxury for one person. The side boards are made of wicker material that looks natural and will go well with wooden elements to create a natural feel.
This unusual contemporary swing with its circular shape can give any space, whether indoor or outdoors an edge that is unique. The wooden swing does not have much space to sit or a support for the back, so it's given that you're not going to spend much time relaxing on it, rather it's a swing for a short break. So how about incorporating this swing into your kitchen? Why the kitchen? Well, because then you have an unconventional seat as you wait for something to cook, while answering messages or e-mails on your phone. Replace the boring old kitchen stool with this contemporary swing instead. Although the kitchen is an unusual place for a swing, don't let that stop you. Be creative, be edgy. This is what interior design is about.
This swing made of durable fabric is reminiscent of a tent, and is the perfect swing to create a casual, relaxed atmosphere at home. It is not only cozy, but also gives you the feeling that you can kind of hide in a corner. Add cushions that match the cushions in your living room or bedroom, and you have a well blended swing for the indoors.This swing is designed by KSL Living.
Have you ever wished your armchair could be more laid-back? Well, here is your answer. An armchair swing that can seat two people individually. This way you can truly relax and be comfortable in your space, while also enjoying the company of another. This swing can also be folded up to create more space when not in use.
Swings are great for the outdoors, but even a comfy swing like this can become uncomfortable without proper shade to shield you from the burning rays of the sun. This wooden swing with its frills and light upholstery would be great indoors as well.
We hope you've enjoyed browsing through these splendid swing designs.