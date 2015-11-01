Cats are a lovely bunch—they're a bundle of fluff and joy purring their way to your heart. Today we will look at some home design ideas for cat lovers, because if you're a cat lover, then you'll definitely want to express your love for cats somehow in your home.

Featured here are various home designs for cat lovers such as cat paintings, cat floor mats, cat posters, cat cushion covers, and cat wallpaper. Let's have a look at some of what homify has to offer when it comes to cat lovers.