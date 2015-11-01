Your browser is out-of-date.

Home design ideas for cat lovers

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Loading admin actions …

Cats are a lovely bunch—they're a bundle of fluff and joy purring their way to your heart. Today we will look at some home design ideas for cat lovers, because if you're a cat lover, then you'll definitely want to express your love for cats somehow in your home. 

Featured here are various home designs for cat lovers such as cat paintings, cat floor mats, cat posters, cat cushion covers, and cat wallpaper. Let's have a look at some of what homify has to offer when it comes to cat lovers. 

Cat wallpaper

Wandsticker Friedegunde & Co, cats on appletrees cats on appletrees Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Although this cartoon themed wallpaper doesn't exclusively feature only cats, the cats seems to have a colorful personality here.This wallpaper gives walls a voice—it tells a story, a funny one. In order to pull off this design in your home, you'll need to have a keen sense of humor or have a children's room. 

This comical wallpaper is designed by cats on appletrees from Germany, probably cat lovers themselves too. We hope you've enjoyed these home design ideas for cat lovers. Stay tuned at homify for more wacky ideas. 

Cat painting

Decorazione di interni e mobili decorati, Decorazione Boitano Decorazione Boitano ArtworkPictures & paintings
This beautiful painting of a Siamese cat sitting on a windowsill with a view of the vast fields in the forefront, and mountains in the distance has an interesting three-dimensional effect. It almost seems as if the cat is real because it really pops out of the painting. 

Cat floor mat

Fußmatten, cats on appletrees cats on appletrees Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
There's no better welcome than coming home to a cat floor mat and maybe a real cat too. But have you ever thought, who's there to welcome the cat? Well, a bird of course! This comical carpet is cheerful and funny and will definitely brighten up your day when you get home. 

For more ideas and inspiration, have a look at 6 stunning carpets for your home

Cat poster

'Life Is A Catwalk' Art Print homify ArtworkPictures & paintings
High-heels, legs, and a black cat with glowing yellow eyes make this art-print poster quite the cat's meow. If you're a cool cat with an affinity for felines, then this poster with the words Life is a catwalk is definitely for you. 

Cat design silk cushion covers

cat family kashmir modernart gallery Living roomSofas & armchairs
cat family

This adorable cat family design is based on Rosina Watchmister's painting. The silk cushion covers are hand embroidered and immensely soft to the touch. Here's to cat power in psychedelic style with vibrant colors and abstract patterns. 

Browse through cushion and textile designs here on homify for more ideas and inspiration. 

Which home design idea for cat lovers did you like best? Let us know in your comments below. 


