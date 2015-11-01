Cats are a lovely bunch—they're a bundle of fluff and joy purring their way to your heart. Today we will look at some home design ideas for cat lovers, because if you're a cat lover, then you'll definitely want to express your love for cats somehow in your home.
Featured here are various home designs for cat lovers such as cat paintings, cat floor mats, cat posters, cat cushion covers, and cat wallpaper. Let's have a look at some of what homify has to offer when it comes to cat lovers.
Although this cartoon themed wallpaper doesn't exclusively feature only cats, the cats seems to have a colorful personality here.This wallpaper gives walls a voice—it tells a story, a funny one. In order to pull off this design in your home, you'll need to have a keen sense of humor or have a children's room.
This comical wallpaper is designed by cats on appletrees from Germany, probably cat lovers themselves too. We hope you've enjoyed these home design ideas for cat lovers. Stay tuned at homify for more wacky ideas.
This beautiful painting of a Siamese cat sitting on a windowsill with a view of the vast fields in the forefront, and mountains in the distance has an interesting three-dimensional effect. It almost seems as if the cat is real because it really pops out of the painting.
There's no better welcome than coming home to a cat floor mat and maybe a real cat too. But have you ever thought, who's there to welcome the cat? Well, a bird of course! This comical carpet is cheerful and funny and will definitely brighten up your day when you get home.
High-heels, legs, and a black cat with glowing yellow eyes make this art-print poster quite the cat's meow. If you're a cool cat with an affinity for felines, then this poster with the words
Life is a catwalk is definitely for you.
This adorable cat family design is based on Rosina Watchmister's painting. The silk cushion covers are hand embroidered and immensely soft to the touch. Here's to cat power in psychedelic style with vibrant colors and abstract patterns.
