5 stunning bedroom designs

Bedroom if can be described in three words then they would be – Heaven, Intimate and Secretive. Yes, this room not only speaks about a person’s personality but also is the most private place of the home. It is an abode inside an abode. Therefore, designing a bedchamber should purely be left up to the person going to occupy as with time the room will reflect the person’s mood and character. There is no hard and fast rule in designing this private area. So, here are few awesome bedroom designs which can be used as referral guide.
This is one of the most sought after Bedroom Designs in recent times which is designed by Nada-Design Студия дизайна. The color red dominates the décor so does the Indian art work on the walls. The room is adorned with arched windows and doors and pretty round shaped windows. The bed is a four poster queen’s bed and the furniture is made with white wood. The furniture is white so as to contrast the dark walls and drapes.
The bedchamber defines the cheeky and lively mood of the person inhabiting the room. The bed is only two feet above the ground and this gives a theatre effect when watching the TV which is right in the front. The room also has a sitting lounge with windows surrounding it. The room is perfect for a teenager.
This bedroom design is definitely for the person who loves black and white. This master room has only two overpowering shades that characteristically blend with the nature outside. The bed dominates the entire room and is fixed at the centre with a life size lookout glass overhead. The space is minimally decorated with few abstract pictures.
This is a beautiful vintage sleeping room that is a throwback to the European era when mahogany wood, amber, gold and definitely red colors eclipsed the rooms. This beautiful Bedroom Design has a fluffy bed covered with old fashioned (currently in vogue) frilled bed covers. The bed has four artistically designed posters. The ceiling is a slanted roof adding to the overall dreamy ambience.
The room portrays a strong character, with the bed being right in the centre with a tall head and back support. The expanse is sparsely decorated with teak wood furniture and the pictures hanged in the walls are informative to some interesting facts. It is a master bedroom; the washroom behind.
Nothing is more securing and comforting than one’s own bed and cushions. Bedroom should be a person’s reason to enter home. Brighter colors are usually recommended as they send positive vibes across the room. The bed should be spacious and cosy. Like already mentioned, there are no rules to decorate this place It should be kept in mind that the room should be ventilated and radiant. But, also the décor and the interior should match the other rooms of the house.