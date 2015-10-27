5 stunning bedroom designs

The room portrays a strong character, with the bed being right in the centre with a tall head and back support. The expanse is sparsely decorated with teak wood furniture and the pictures hanged in the walls are informative to some interesting facts. It is a master bedroom; the washroom behind.

Nothing is more securing and comforting than one’s own bed and cushions. Bedroom should be a person’s reason to enter home. Brighter colors are usually recommended as they send positive vibes across the room. The bed should be spacious and cosy. Like already mentioned, there are no rules to decorate this place It should be kept in mind that the room should be ventilated and radiant. But, also the décor and the interior should match the other rooms of the house.