5 unique handmade items for the home

Handmade items give the home a human touch that is unique and special. Since we live in a world where almost everything is mass produced, handmade items add that special nostalgic feel of the days before the industrial age, where things were made with human hands and lots of time, care, and effort. Handmade items give the home a romantic old world feel that people are starting to appreciate again.
This ideabook features a variety of handmade items such as handmade ceramic wall sculptures, handmade dinnerware, handmade carpets, handmade ceramics, and handmade silk floral cushions. Let's have a look at these beautiful creations shall we?
These unique handmade ceramic wall sculptures are composed of circular and spiral platters adorned with vibrant floral carvings for extra effect. This wall decor is extremely versatile as it can be arranged in many different patters, and also combined with the floral range of your choice to suit a defined space or style.
Handmade items are the products of artists, and not machines, making them a true expression of beauty to be treasured and passed on.
Handmade dinnerware adds that extra bit of charm to special occasions and home-cooked meals made with love. These plates have also been beautifully hand-painted with classic, elegant designs to suit every occasion.
Browse through modern crockery and glassware here on homify to get more more ideas and inspiration.
This is a traditional hand-knotted carpet made by artists and artisans from Indus Shanti Carpets India. They have a variety of different carpet designs which come in various shapes and sizes. The carpets are made to to suit the living room, dining room, and child's room as well.
These beautiful handmade ceramics from artists and artisans in Portugal are both decorative and functional as well. Made in the faded colors of the Scandinavian style with a small splash of vibrant color, these ceramics add just the right amount of color and contrast to the kitchen to make it more engaging.
These handmade silk floral cushions shine with elegance and sheer gracefulness, tantalizing you to touch it and feel its luxurious texture. The hand-painted designs take natural forms such as leafs and flowers, enhancing the gracefulness of the silk. Cream, blues, greens and reds bring these gorgeous cushions to life, brightening up living spaces with a handmade touch.
We hope you enjoyed admiring this unique handmade items for the house. For more inspiration, have a look at zen design and decorating.