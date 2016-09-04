Top 5 of the Week- From Simple home for Elderly to Pooja rooms and fences for houses

Hello Everyone! Once again am here with our Top 5 of the week series. Every week, it is delighting to see so many responses and variations of topics that our readers like and prefer to read. This week has brought a surprising list of articles and guides that are diverse and very much different from each other.

The list includes a house for an elderly couple, fences and wall designs for Indian homes, simple architecture home, Pooja room designs once again and a simple family home from South India. These highlights are worth a read, especially for those who are looking to get their home refurbished, renewed or redone in coming times. Let's take a deeper look on these 5 guides and idea books that have been trending on our website this week.