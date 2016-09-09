8 Different living room concepts for Indian homes

The living room is the place that is most visited by guests, so in general, people like to give it a stunning look that gets noticed. A bright feature wall, a few beautiful paintings, floor standing lampshades or built-in wall units are the commonly used elements for an aesthetically pleasing D-I-Y design. However, you can go a step further to create a spectacular professionally designed concept living room that is artistic, modern and memorable.
In this ideabook, we’ve picked 8 interesting living room design concepts to give you inspiration for copying or incorporating a few elements in your living room.
While this concept design too uses wallpaper and recessed lighting, the detailing that sets it apart is the eye-catching quilted back panel that brings depth to the room, especially with the clever use of backlighting behind the panel, which increases the feeling of depth.
In a minimalist home, if you want to have a feel of an indoor garden but don’t have the patience or the skills to maintain indoor plants, then introducing floral prints on the wall panelling behind the television or on the wall mounted lampshades, subtly brings in the ambiance, without the hassle of daily maintenance.
In small apartments, the living room seating is often placed in an L-shaped arrangement against the corner wall, making the area look a bit cramped. The placement of a gorgeous floral back panel along both the walls with diffused lighting adding a three-dimensional feel makes the area look stunning, besides adding brightness and the impression of spaciousness.
Going completely minimalist often takes away the warmth from a room. A clever way to replace the warmth is through the addition of a yellow glow from recessed and built-in lighting on the ceiling panel. In this home, the same treatment also extends to the spotlights over the paintings, adding a warm glow to the room.
A similar treatment that makes use of built-in ceiling lights and a spotlight to accentuate the colours of the painting on the wall, this room also adds a stunning element through textured wall paper as well as a backlit ceiling panel on the wooden partition that visually separates the living room from the dining room.
In a living room with a square layout, this concept design works perfectly to create a memorable image through the use of symmetry. The use of a wood panel in the central portion with the wall mounted, white panelling with recessed lighting on either side, and printed wallpaper in perfect symmetry, besides having the furniture in matching tones and contrasts on both sides, creates a stunning space.
Starting with the backlit painting of tropical fishes, this living room uses strips of wall panelling with backlighting as well as a fish-scale textured panel on the corner wall to add depth and give the impression of sitting in a relaxing indoor aquarium.
Often, the use of colours on the extreme ends of the spectrum creates a stunning contrast in addition to adding depth to the room. This living room concept design demonstrates just that through the alternating strips of dark chocolate and white.
