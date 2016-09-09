8 Different living room concepts for Indian homes

The living room is the place that is most visited by guests, so in general, people like to give it a stunning look that gets noticed. A bright feature wall, a few beautiful paintings, floor standing lampshades or built-in wall units are the commonly used elements for an aesthetically pleasing D-I-Y design. However, you can go a step further to create a spectacular professionally designed concept living room that is artistic, modern and memorable.

In this ideabook, we’ve picked 8 interesting living room design concepts to give you inspiration for copying or incorporating a few elements in your living room.