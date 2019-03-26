Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

18 ways to bring yellow to your home

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
3BHK flat work, Shape Interiors Shape Interiors Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Colour has the power to alter your mind and thus, plays an important role in interior design. It can add energy to a dull room or calmdown one filled with chaos. Different colours have different effects on themood of a room. 

Yellow is the colour of the sun and adds brightness to anyroom. As per Vastu Shastra, it’s good for improving concentration andencourages mental activity. It’s also the colour associated with Lakshmi, the goddessof wealth.

Depending on the shade of yellow that you use – ranging frombright lemon to duller mustard or pastel yellow – it can either brighten up thespace or tone down the energy. We’ve picked 18 ideas to help you to add yellowto your home.

​Ceiling drama

Living Room KREATIVE HOUSE Classic style living room MDF White Furniture,Building,Hall,House,Interior design,Couch,Table,Wood,Flooring,Door
KREATIVE HOUSE

Living Room

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

In a modern room that uses white and beige furnishing andaccessories, the introduction of yellow through the diffused lighting from thefalse ceiling adds drama and brings the room to life.

​Chef’s cheer

RESIDENCE AT CUFFE PARADE, Dhruva Samal & Associates Dhruva Samal & Associates Minimalist kitchen Building,Property,Table,Wood,Interior design,Yellow,House,Plant,Floor,Desk
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates

RESIDENCE AT CUFFE PARADE

Dhruva Samal & Associates
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates
Dhruva Samal & Associates

The use of yellow can add a cheery ambiance in a small kitchen. The bright yellow laminates on the kitchen cabinets, like in this home, is a guaranteed mood lifter for even the grumpiest chef!

​Bathroom brightness

homify Modern bathroom Marble Amber/Gold
homify

homify
homify
homify

In a dull bathroom, the addition of elegant yellow hanging lampshades contributes an interesting design element that brightens up the space to make it seem less cramped.

​Pastel relief

homify Modern bathroom Marble Brown
homify

homify
homify
homify

Set in a dark toned wall, the pastel yellow background of the wall niche provides relief and adds a stylish feature to the bath.

​A bit of sunshine

homify Minimalist bedroom Plywood Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

Bedrooms need the right mix of energy and calmness. In this room, the use of bright yellow linen adds energy and perfectly contrasts the dull wall paint.

​Welcoming feel

Guest room wall Shape Interiors Modern style bedroom shape,interiors
Shape Interiors

Guest room wall

Shape Interiors
Shape Interiors
Shape Interiors

The guest bedroom in this home uses a beautiful bed back panelling in a floral print on a bright yellow background to add an inviting feel to the space, making visitors feel right at home.


​Bedroom highlight

Children's Bed Room KREATIVE HOUSE Modern style bedroom Plywood Grey Property,Furniture,Blue,Interior design,Building,Lighting,Comfort,Architecture,House,Flooring
KREATIVE HOUSE

Children's Bed Room

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

The use of a bright yellow feature wall is the highlight in this bedroom, where it adds a memorable element to the design.

​Impressive foyer

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

The gorgeous backlit panelling in the entrance hallway of this apartment adds unmistakable energy to the interiors and creates a terrific first impression on every visitor.

Mustard with meals

homify Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Marble Yellow
homify

homify
homify
homify

Even a duller shade of yellow can enhance the beauty and mood in a room, as the mustard feature wall does to the dining room in this home. Along with the peaceful Buddha statue, it adds a calm ambiance – perfect for relaxed meals.

​A splash of colour

Entrance/Dining Area homify Modern dining room
homify

Entrance/Dining Area

homify
homify
homify

In small homes, bold colours on the walls tend to make the area seem too cramped. A smart alternative is to add tiny splashes of it. The yellow latticework on this foldable dining table introduces a bit of brightness to the wall.

​Bright kids

4 BHK in Bengaluru, Cee Bee Design Studio Cee Bee Design Studio Modern dressing room Property,Furniture,Building,Interior design,Flooring,Floor,House,Wall,Art,Material property
Cee Bee Design Studio

4 BHK in Bengaluru

Cee Bee Design Studio
Cee Bee Design Studio
Cee Bee Design Studio

Children’s bedrooms benefit from bright colours, and as a primary colour, yellow is a good option. It’s perfect for a study nook as yellow helps to improve concentration.

​Mixed with yellow

Handmade Poufs Otttomans Natural Fibres Export Classic style dressing room
Natural Fibres Export

Handmade Poufs Otttomans

Natural Fibres Export
Natural Fibres Export
Natural Fibres Export

For those who aren’t comfortable with bold colours taking over a room, yellow can be mixed with other bright colours in accessories such as stools or cushions.

​Stylish dressing

Casa PC - Barra da Tijuca, Marcos Soares Arquitetura Marcos Soares Arquitetura Modern dressing room
Marcos Soares Arquitetura

Marcos Soares Arquitetura
Marcos Soares Arquitetura
Marcos Soares Arquitetura

In this dressing room, the bright yellow upholstery on the sofa introduces a stylish element to the area, besides making the space brighter.

​Minimalist colour

House Interiors, Innovate Interiors & Fabricators Innovate Interiors & Fabricators Asian style living room
Innovate Interiors &amp; Fabricators

House Interiors

Innovate Interiors & Fabricators
Innovate Interiors &amp; Fabricators
Innovate Interiors & Fabricators

In a home with a minimalist theme, the use of a few elegant accessories in yellow adds bright contrast without deviating from the overall theme.

​Stairway elevation

UMA GOPINATH RESIDENCE, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern living room
Muraliarchitects

UMA GOPINATH RESIDENCE

Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects

Instead of continuing with white on the stairway walls, like in the rest of the home, the infusion of yellow as a feature wall blends with the earthy wood trims and indoor plants to add an artistic touch to the area.

​Elegant dining

Kitchen The Brick Studio Modern kitchen Table,Property,Furniture,Couch,Chair,Interior design,Lighting,Building,Floor,Wall
The Brick Studio

Kitchen

The Brick Studio
The Brick Studio
The Brick Studio

In this ultra-modern home, the lovely yellow lampshades hanging over the dining table add sophistication to the room, keeping with the formal design theme.

​Stunning living

homify Eclectic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

In this home with Moroccan inspired design, the bold yellow upholstery in the living area is as stunning as it is stylish.

​Small accessories

.. homify Modern nursery/kids room
homify

..

homify
homify
homify

Yellow can be introduced to almost every room in a home through small accessories such as ceramic pots, lampshade bases or even coaster and table mats.

For inspiration on adding red to your home, see 5 Ways to Use Yellow at Home.

Interior design ideas from a 2.5 BHK home in Andheri, Mumbai
Which of these yellow design ideas will suit your home? Respond in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks