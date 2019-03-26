18 ways to bring yellow to your home

Colour has the power to alter your mind and thus, plays an important role in interior design. It can add energy to a dull room or calmdown one filled with chaos. Different colours have different effects on themood of a room.

Yellow is the colour of the sun and adds brightness to anyroom. As per Vastu Shastra, it’s good for improving concentration andencourages mental activity. It’s also the colour associated with Lakshmi, the goddessof wealth.

Depending on the shade of yellow that you use – ranging frombright lemon to duller mustard or pastel yellow – it can either brighten up thespace or tone down the energy. We’ve picked 18 ideas to help you to add yellowto your home.