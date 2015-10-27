5 Vastu tips for an Indian home

The position and the drainage system should be northern and north-eastern direction. The toilet must be at least a feet above the ground. Bathtub should be placed in the west. Dark colors are supposed to be avoided and white, blue and pale green is preferable.

Indian houses are an amalgamation of traditional values and application of modern décor. Vastu tips for home, if applied accurately provide the house and the environment with positive vibes, furthermore eliminating any kind of penetration of diseases. It also helps in improving financial position and overall stress and well being of the family residing. In Vastu, it is also written that ‘Bhumi Pooja’ (worshipping the earth through rituals on which the house is going to be built) is supposed to be performed without fail.