​8 outstanding garden fountain Ideas

This compact design from The Contemporary Oasis, designed by Kevin cooper garden design can easily fit in one corner of your garden. It looks the best with an array of similar fountains, sitting perfectly in all four corners of your garden. The white slabs create an effect of stepping stones towards the free falling water that along with the dark wall creates an effect of a waterfall. This modern garden accessory is built on a raised platform to match the base of the planters thus creating a unified effect. All in all, it is a great water feature for those who want a splendid design in a restricted space. There are endless combinations of gardens and fountains. However, we have still tried to bring you a few most popular designs for both large and small garden areas. For more such designs and ideas, you can scroll through the vast database on homify.

