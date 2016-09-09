A unique 4 bedroom Bangalore home

Are you up for lavish doses of design glamour, trendy sophistication and unique decor? Then this 4 bedroom villa at Prestige Glenwood in Bangalore will take your breath away for sure. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Ace Interiors, this luxurious and ultramodern home is filled with unique accents, earthy and green touches, elegant colours, and stunning designs which are both utilitarian and aesthetically pleasing. Modish furnishing, eye-catching false ceilings and brilliant lighting simply up the style quotient for this villa further. So get ready to be inspired.
The moment you enter the charming residence, you will come across a smart and appealing partition that demarcates the living space from the foyer on the right. A stone clad wall defines the rustic charm of the foyer with its sleek bank of white cabinets which stores shoes and umbrellas efficiently. The grey wall beyond the cabinets is adorned with trendy niches which display artefacts, and a slim white shelf that supports the beautiful idol of a Hindu deity. Plants and pebbles line the white ledge in front of the wall for added attraction. You will soon find out what lies on the other side of the grey wall!
The intelligent and sleekly crafted partition holds the TV and a wall-mounted console unit in the living space. It also features niches which display showpieces, while the fashionable white sofas beckon you to sink into their soft depths. The snazzy false ceiling and a couple of indoor greens make sure that stylish living becomes a norm in this villa. But what thrilled us is that, the partition also conceals the dining area with its futuristic white furniture. So now you know that behind the grey wall with the idol in the foyer, is the chic dining space.
The stone feature wall jazzes up the modern white staircase with its trendy glass and chrome balustrade, while the curvy patch of lush indoor greens makes good use of the space beneath it. A mix of chic sconce and focused lights help this part of the home to stand out, while a couple of vases adds dollops of style to the grass and house plants.
With a stunningly patterned false ceiling, attractive lighting and comfy black couches, the media room is a blockbuster hit. Sleek floating shelves and stylish niches hold showpieces; while a large home theatre lets you enjoy your idle hours to the fullest. A treadmill stands on one side of this grey, white and wooden space, motivating you to stay fit.
With solid black wooden beams decking the ceiling, the kitchen is a smart and functional space with neat white cabinets and an earthy patterned backsplash. A shiny chrome chimney, a compact kitchen island with slim bar stools, and minimalistic fixtures complete the appearance of this area.
The white, wooden and black bedroom is a sleeping and relaxation paradise with its plush and cosy furnishing and stunning decorative accents. The unique zigzagging strips of chrome on the wall behind the bed make a glamorous statement, while the right side of the bed displays squares filled with white pebbles for an exquisite touch. Quirky bedside lamps, a soft rug, a charming armchair and sheer drapes help this bedroom to stand out. The gleaming black closet on the left comes with a pair of mirrored doors to add pizzazz to the space and help you to get dressed.
Neat rows of large white squares containing smaller grey squares deck the wall behind the bed exclusively. Squares of light show up on the false ceiling too, and large windows regale you with a remarkable view of the outdoors. This grey and white themed bedroom comes with a simple but elegant bed, sleek side tables, a plush rug and slim, floating shelves to display knickknacks.
The kid’s bedroom takes you to a completely different world than what you see passing by you every day. Dashes of bright sky blue dot the white, grey and wooden space playfully, as the false ceiling brings the magic of a starry night alive. The bed is soft and comforting, while the study station comes with cabinets and cubbies to hold books, toys, stationery and more. Even the chairs and wall-mounted shelf beside the bed reflect the playful essence of childhood.
With its magnificent and unique designs, exclusive ideas, eye-catching décor, and delightful lights, this villa had us floored.