A Tasteful Modern Apartment in Bangalore

We are enjoying the beautiful weather of Bangalore today, the city which has emerged as India’s technological hub over the past years. And this apartment at Adarsh Palm Retreat enhanced our pleasure of exploring this city manifold. The colour palette of this home almost entirely banks on sober but rich hues like dark wood, white, beige, but is livened up by vibrant artworks here and there. Unique and trendy accents, soothing lights, sleek furnishing, and sensible decor make this residence a snazzy place to live in. So let’s find out what more did the interior designers and decorators at Ace Interiors do with this apartment.
From this vantage point, you can admire the dark wooden entertainment nook of the living space, which is accompanied by sleek white floating shelves for holding books, remotes and more. But the array of slim dark wooden frames just beside it took our breath away with its ingenuity. These frames have been arranged closely to form a slatted screen of sorts which subtly conceal the dining area from the living area. The round dining table with trendy chairs is a simple but classy affair, while a massive mirror on the wall beyond it makes the home look more spacious and glamorous.
Clad in rich dark wood and with a softly glowing square of light on the ceiling, the foyer is a gracious and inviting space which leads you to the interiors of the apartment. A sleek bench with storage drawers underneath helps in organising shoes and umbrellas, while a single colourful artwork adds a dose of pizzazz.
The foyer leads to a waiting nook decked with plush and quirky chairs in cream along with a trendy round table. This area has been cleverly separated from the living space with the unique staircase-like wood and white storage unit. Potted greens add to the charm along with more paintings. The living area with its sleek white sofas and subtly patterned earthy wall panel is a bright and airy place to entertain and relax. Its gleaming beige floor leads to the sunny balcony, while glass doors allow light and air to pervade the interiors.
White and wooden cabinets line the open kitchen for adequate storage, while a sleek black countertop makes for a U-shaped layout. Chrome appliances, minimalistic fixtures and a couple of slick bar stools make it a smart and functional space.
A sleek but large bed with patterned bedding has been positioned right next to the large windows of this bedroom, so that waking up to a fresh, sunny view becomes a habit. The pretty painting and the sleek niche just above the headboard cater to aesthetics and functionality respectively. For more storage, a slim bench with drawers has been placed to the left of the bed, and quirky white shelves have been arranged above it to hold books. The chic and creative wooden installation you see on the left wall is actually a customised piece that holds all precious family photos. A smart wooden panel on the false ceiling, patterned drapes and a rich and plush rug complete the look of this bedroom.
This narrow sliver of space just outside the bedroom we just saw has been used amazingly well to accommodate a cool home office. A sleek desk and cabinets in white have been wall-mounted to save on floor area, while a revolving chair offers cosy seating while you are brainstorming.
This neat, contemporary and modish apartment has inspired us with its subtle tones, unique decorative accents and elegant simplicity.