A Tasteful Modern Apartment in Bangalore

This narrow sliver of space just outside the bedroom we just saw has been used amazingly well to accommodate a cool home office. A sleek desk and cabinets in white have been wall-mounted to save on floor area, while a revolving chair offers cosy seating while you are brainstorming.

This neat, contemporary and modish apartment has inspired us with its subtle tones, unique decorative accents and elegant simplicity. Take another tour for more inspiration - A Tour to a Unique and Stunning Farmhouse from Wada.