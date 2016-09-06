A small apartment in Thane that is furnished smartly

The home we are exploring today is located in the southern city of Thane in India, and has been given décor inspired by tropical lagoon hence the atmosphere is of peace and serenity. Planned by Unique Designers and Architects, the home has an eclectic mix of contemporary style and modern furniture with bright splashes of color in a few areas to break the monotony. Neutral tones of white, beige and lavender cover the walls though the owners’ preference for black shows up in kitchen, living and dining areas.
Furniture dressed in warm tones of brown and pale gold against neutral walls brings fun and glamour to this cozy living room. Textured wall paper enhances the color of textured mat on the sofa facing the wide screen television on the opposite wall. Trendy mix of recessed lights on the roof and wall scones keeps the modern living room bright and welcoming.
Keeping in mind the lack of wide spaces in the apartment, open floor design plan has been followed and minimalist dining room has been created with square dining table and matching chairs. Trendy wall cladding and simple cabinets blend into the environment without straining available space. The artistic glass wall divider effectively provides privacy between kitchen and dining area and also creates a snazzy background for small dresser beside the door.
Monochrome color scheme gives an upmarket look to this modular kitchen with heady mix of black and white cabinets. The tiles below the cabinets all white except above the cooking range which has mix of monochrome glass tiles. A metallic chimney compliments the white counter, making it a welcoming place to invite friends and family to enjoy your culinary skills.
This tropical master bedroom is anything but fussy with comfortable bed and matching bedside tables that bring color and brightness. Wide window retain natural light throughout the day and have combination of two curtain layers to reduce glare of afternoon sun. Cushioned leather headboard provides ideal support for reading book or documents without disturbing bedside partner under the wall sconce light. Designers have also arranged a work table at the corner with in-wall light and high-back chair to make up for lack of home office space.
The second bedroom performs twin duties of becoming a guest bedroom during sleepovers and children room when they are home from holidays. Light grey and lavender tones make this bedroom a pleasant place both for slumber activities and study. The headrest here too has a nice cushioned feel that is perfect for reading or just chatting away.
