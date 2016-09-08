A beautiful and simple Bangalore apartment

This modern and stylish apartment on Sarjapur Road in Bangalore will take your breath away with its sleek and minimalistic designs, beautifully patterned accents, subtle and elegant hues and sudden pops of arty vibrancy. This home not only reflects the highly urbanised spirit of technologically thriving Bangalore, but also thrills with the earthy warmth of pretty wooden surfaces. Elegant simplicity is the motto of this abode designed by the interior designers and decorators at Ace Interiors.
The gleaming white floor of the living area jazzes up the minimalistic furnishing and trendy trio of artworks on the wall. The sleek and white sectional with neat grey cushions is a smart, multipurpose piece, with a shelf-like backrest along its shorter side. And the quirky coffee table delights with its wooden, white and beige medley. Floral patterns on the drapes add a dreamy touch to the setting.
The large, round mirror with its ornate wooden frame makes this space a stunner! Apart from lending the illusion of extra space, it jazzes up the sleek shelves and cabinets lining the wall. The patterned wallpaper behind the floating shelves and the earthy looking vases add a hint of class to the setting.
The modular kitchen is a concoction of dignified wood and glossy white surfaces, with a tinge of grey adorning the patterned backsplash. Ultramodern appliances add chrome sheen, while minimalistic fixtures lend a trendy look. The sleek shelf just outside the kitchen holds glassware and bottles, while a couple of slim bar stools have been placed near the counter for you to enjoy a drink or grab a quick bite.
This minimalistic and chic bedroom spices up this home tour with a gorgeous splash of bright red on the bedspread, pillows and the curtain. The yellow polka dots definitely add more zing, while the wooden platform holding the mattress offers ample space for storage underneath. The portion of the wall behind the headboard comes with a smart wooden frame and concealed lighting for subtle grandeur. And the large closet with its mirrored doors adds an expansive feel to the room.
The buttery yellow feature wall behind the cosy wooden bed is the focal point of this cheerful bedroom. The vibrant artwork and the wooden accents supporting the soothing and hanging lamps jazz it up elegantly, while simple but chic side tables offer storage space for essentials.
Wait… the bedroom you just saw has more surprises in store. The closet doors on the left of the bed are simply mesmerising with their intricate patterns and rich mix of various colours. They suitably balance the simplicity of the sleek dressers opposite the bed.
Hope you enjoyed the tour as much as we did. Here’s another ideabook that might pique your interest - A Modern and Chic Home in Delhi.