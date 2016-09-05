A Harmonious Home in Bangalore

Bangalore is one such location in India that has successfully maintained its cultural richness along with being a highly advanced city. This house is a true example of warmth and harmony that still prevails in the IT hub of India.
Located in Elita Promenade Apartments, this house is something every individual aspires. The architects of the house evidently followed the ethnicity of the Indian cultures and has mixed it with the model efficacy.
So, without wasting any time, let’s explore this precious household.
Behind the living space lies a closet with steel chambers. This is just the perfect representation of modern efficiency combined with the elegant crafts. The upper portion of the shelf is occupied by home essentials and flower vase. The wall color is just same as that of the entire home and is decorated with some leafy crafts. The tiny twinkling lights right above the closet is also incredible to have.
As we enter the house, we first see the miraculously crafted statue of Lord Ganesha placed on a wooden rack, and plated with glass. Next to it are two small deities and all the pooja stuff that are needed for a Ganesha Puja.
The background of the place is in metallic gold that is precisely illuminated with white light. Above the statue of Lord Ganesha lies the hanging bells, the symbol of prosperity and below the Pooja place is a small open closet that can be used for other storage purpose.
Now, you are in the house, welcomed inside the big and beautiful living room. Three modern couches wait for you with pretty brown cushions on it. The palette of the sofas is same as that of the ceiling and walls creating a subtle elegance. The light decors on the ceiling give an astonishing effect to the entire house. The prettiest addition to this space is the tiny pink stool.
One of the doors from the living room will take you to the storehouse that beautifully holds wooden racks which are created to match the interior of the rest of the house. Also, it gives enough of space to store all the small and big items at one place. Once again the clever choice of wall décor up there is appreciable.
The space inside the master bedroom has been nicely utilized for storage and decoration. The closet has multiple drawers letting you prepare your wardrobe in bliss. Beside the table lies a small table stand with a small lamp on it. The entire room is thoughtfully illuminated with the intelligent placement of lights.
The other bedroom of the house is comparatively smaller, yet beautifully designed. Smart closets are placed inside the entire wall with a bed facing forward. On the wall of the head side, hangs a wall art that is delicately decorated with wall paints.
Just like the other parts of the house, even the kitchen of this house is sharply made. The dark gray colored cabinets make the storage easier and even the palette matches the hues of the wall and ceiling. All the gadgets and appliances are placed without creating any mess. In the front corner of the house stands the freeze that stands high out there.
Just outside the kitchen lies a small kitchen island where you can simply catch your morning breakfast. The place is procured without consuming much space.
