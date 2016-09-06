15 wall covers to make your small room looks bigger

Dark shades or light colored paint in small rooms? This is the designer's and decorators ultimate debate. Tiny rooms, small houses, and compact spaces- these are the most common terms we come across when it comes to home designs. No matter how brilliantly you design your homes and accessorize that small space, it is unworthy and unnoticed until you add the right texture and colors to the walls. They form the basis of the impression of your room on others and thus, it goes without saying that your choice of colors will determine the outlook of your room.

To solve this riddle of choosing the right paint for your small world, we have brought to you 12 appropriate paint colors that are suggested by designers and interior decorators. Let's move ahead of light colors rule and see what this list has in store for us.