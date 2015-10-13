A 3bhk residential flat at Dhanori

Last but not the least, a really neat and tidy pooja cabinet occupies the center space. An interesting pink coloured jali at the back to make the area look special is really a thoughtful idea. The deities have been placed inside a silver coloured little temple-like structure. It has intricate carvings on it, and there are folding doors so the unit can be closed during the non pooja hours.

The festive season in on and you would definitely be looking for more ideas to decorate your pooja room. Here's an ideabook you cannot afford to miss : Ganesh Chaturthi decor for the pooja room.