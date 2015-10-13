A 3bhk residential flat at Dhanori

A majority of people in India prefer a comfortable home over a luxurious one. People in Indian cities are going in for well designed, simple but tastefully furnished residential flats for their families. No matter what budget you have on mind, it is very much possible today to avail all the basic comforts at your home. An army of designers and architects are working round the clock to cater to the huge demand. Here is an ideal example of such a residential flat at Dhanori, with interesting ideas and fixtures to liven up the look of the place.
A simple, yet attractive looking living area, which any family would love spending time in. The colours are muted, the TV unit and cabinets with their dark colours present a contrast to liven up the scene. The centre table has a lovely large glass top. A pretty painting on the wall and a bright, modern chandelier completes the overall homely look of the room.
Designed by Global Associiates, interior architects in Pune, this house exudes warmth and simplicity. The entrance is no grand looking but with a simple touch of elegance and muted and sober wall colours. There is an intriguing looking mirror on the wall with wide petal-like border. Well contrasted with the light wall shades, is a low height shoe cabinet on the floor. The entrance is minimally decorated, but looks neat and homely.
The dining area is a perfect place for a family to sit and eat together. This place adjoins the kitchen for easy portability of meals and utensils. Although, the wall behind looks empty, you can use an appetizing wallpaper or a scenery to accentuate the look. The muted ambience of this area is beautifully enhanced by the large picture window taking up an entire wall thus bringing in good amount of light. The lighting from the modern chandelier further brightens up the whole look.
This one looks like an ideal bedroom setup in most Indian homes. There is a lovely curtain arrangement on the large window. The special touch is the sitting arrangement in the niche at the foot of the bed. It has been done up prettily with colourful cushions. It is an inviting looking corner for sitting back with a book, to spend some quiet time in the comfort of one’s bedroom. The large wardrobe, the mirror faced cabinet are all in dark wood, matched with the door.
A comfortable, airy looking guest bedroom with prettily arranged pictures on the wall. The light shade curtains allow dim shades of natural light to fall on bed. There is a light and bright atmosphere that makes the room look attractive. A large wardrobe in bright brown wood has been provided with sliding doors to give it a comfortable bedroom look.
This apartment has a really attractive kids’ bedroom with a bunk bed being the hero of the place. It is sure to provide fun and enjoyment to the children. Besides the bunk bed is a multi layered kid's wardrobe filled with soft toys and touches of colour everywhere. The bed-linen, the study-table drawers, all have been done up in bright colours. The wardrobe has cute little shelves on one side for holding the kids’ favourite play-things. You just cannot miss the adorable little colourful dresser and the bright curtain material. Small children are sure to spend happy moments in such a lovely ambience. Much efforts and thoughts have been given in to make this a dream room for kids.
An attractively placed wash basin in a corner of a corridor is a very convenient and useful thought! This segment ensures that the people in the house are hygiene conscious and wash their hands time and again. The orange towel and the brown wood stand contrasts with the white porcelain wash basin.
Last but not the least, a really neat and tidy pooja cabinet occupies the center space. An interesting pink coloured jali at the back to make the area look special is really a thoughtful idea. The deities have been placed inside a silver coloured little temple-like structure. It has intricate carvings on it, and there are folding doors so the unit can be closed during the non pooja hours.
