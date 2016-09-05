16 Ganesh Chaturthi ideas for your home

Ganesha Chaturthi is round the corner and the entire India is busy preparing for the day. Being counted amongst the top festivals in India, this day is highly celebrated is state of Maharashtra and Telangana. Ganesha Chaturthi is celebrated in the honor of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed God. He is one of the most popular and followed Hindu God. Addressed to be the Remover of Obstacles, this day marks the praying to God so that every new activity that has been started gets completed without hindrances (Vighna). He is the bestower of good luck and happiness.
His statues are installed in homes, offices as well as public pandals all over India, which is then immersed into water at the end of the festival. The grand festival celebration has so many colors and pomp and show. Though there are no particular house decors needed for the day, you definitely will need to buy Ganesha idols for your homes as well as to immerse one into the large water body. What's trendy this year in this league? We have brought to 10 different styles of Ganesha Idols you can think of purchasing this year. Have a glance below:
A serene white idol carved out of clay with perfection can be your choice for your home if you don't have any defined area for Pooja in your home but you are keen to host the mangal Murti of Ganesha at your home.
This is our personal favorite pick from the list owing to the fact that it looks authentic, truly religious and very pious. The small sized idol makes a perfect pick for installation on working place at your table or cabin and get through the work without any vighnas. Metal body makes it sturdy and elaborates it beauty.
A hand made artistic painting of Lord Ganesha with his glorious crown is something new to the market and rarely seen mounted at homes or offices. The painting looks apt for any kind of home and room as it has been carved out of simplicty and sophistication.
Lord Ganesh in all his glory is best depicted through this marble made idol that is highly jewelled and covered with the hints of the golden touch. The idol looks fabulous and can be a great idea for the newly bought homes, newly constructed Pooja rooms or gifting purpose.
Why choose one amongst the idol and the painting when you can have both of them? This epic room redefines the way we have been decorating our pooja rooms on Ganesh Chaturthi for years. A painting on wall with illuminated light over it and a white small sized idol standing on the chowki.
Clay made Ganesha Idol are the most popular items of this season as most of the people prefer to have clay made sculptures so that their idols get disintegrated in water over time. This clay structure is high on devotion factor and small in size as well.
Rule the festival with this simple yet modern style decoration were a simple portrait of the Lord Ganesha has been dedicated a small yet very special corner, located near the entrance of the home. Get the blessings before you proceed.
We believe this idol will not only look good inside your pooja room but also makes a good pick if you want something grand and simple for submerging into the water body. No colors and paints have been used and it still stands up to the mark.
Many of the devotees of Ganesha prefer to have a statue that is fully colored and shows the actual version of their Lord, sitting straight on a lotus with all four hands visible, big crown on his head and the golden ornaments. If you stand amongst them, do notice this one.
Getting into the theme of the festival is a trend these days and goes without saying. This printed cushion with a Ganesha figure over it can help your home look ready for the festival and also makes the divine presence felt highly outside the Pooja room as well.
Another brilliant masterpiece that gives you a new idea of bringing Ganesha to home in the form of a clay made 3D painting in earthy tone and a sculptor touch! It looks like it has been made for the entrance and staircases area of your home.
When everything fails to impress you or you have already an idol and painting at your home then this might come as a welcoming gesture. The 3D style makes it look authentic, real and nothing less than a giant idol of the Lord.
Ganesha in all his forms is adored and prayed by many and thus, his devotees can try something like this. Instead of installing a big sized idol, try bringing multiple small idols in different colors and sizes. The elegance factor just got higher and no doubt, we too are impressed as it evokes our innermost devotions and feelings.
Another simple marble stone made sculpture sitting on his chowki but rather in a different color and shade. The white marble stands brilliantly out against the green and the silver and the statue looks perfectly embellished. Simple chowki suits the design and helps you install in anywhere on a flat surface. The same figurines are avaialble in multiple colors.
A beautifully decorated metal made idol when accompanies small sized sculptures of Ganesha, they can truly get your home colored into the hues of the festival. We loved how the idol has been designed so as to fit against teh wall without holding on much space.