16 Ganesh Chaturthi ideas for your home

Ganesha Chaturthi is round the corner and the entire India is busy preparing for the day. Being counted amongst the top festivals in India, this day is highly celebrated is state of Maharashtra and Telangana. Ganesha Chaturthi is celebrated in the honor of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed God. He is one of the most popular and followed Hindu God. Addressed to be the Remover of Obstacles, this day marks the praying to God so that every new activity that has been started gets completed without hindrances (Vighna). He is the bestower of good luck and happiness.

His statues are installed in homes, offices as well as public pandals all over India, which is then immersed into water at the end of the festival. The grand festival celebration has so many colors and pomp and show. Though there are no particular house decors needed for the day, you definitely will need to buy Ganesha idols for your homes as well as to immerse one into the large water body. What's trendy this year in this league? We have brought to 10 different styles of Ganesha Idols you can think of purchasing this year. Have a glance below: