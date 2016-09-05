Your browser is out-of-date.

16 Ganesh Chaturthi ideas for your home

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Jeweled Ganesha Statue/ Indian Hindu God Occasion Gifts / No Fear Gesture/ Polystone Sculpture/ Religious Idols Online/ Home Decor Figurine, M4design M4design ArtworkSculptures
Loading admin actions …

Ganesha Chaturthi is round the corner and the entire India is busy preparing for the day. Being counted amongst the top festivals in India, this day is highly celebrated is state of Maharashtra and Telangana. Ganesha Chaturthi is celebrated in the honor of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed God. He is one of the most popular and followed Hindu God. Addressed to be the Remover of Obstacles, this day marks the praying to God so that every new activity that has been started gets completed without hindrances (Vighna). He is the bestower of good luck and happiness.

His statues are installed in homes, offices as well as public pandals all over India, which is then immersed into water at the end of the festival. The grand festival celebration has so many colors and pomp and show. Though there are no particular house decors needed for the day, you definitely will need to buy Ganesha idols for your homes as well as to immerse one into the large water body. What's trendy this year in this league? We have brought to 10 different styles of Ganesha Idols you can think of purchasing this year. Have a glance below:

Silver kissed Idol

RESIDENTIAL INTERIOR, MYSORE. (www.depanache.in), De Panache - Interior Architects De Panache - Interior Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Stone Grey
De Panache —Interior Architects

RESIDENTIAL INTERIOR, MYSORE. (www.depanache.in)

De Panache - Interior Architects
De Panache —Interior Architects
De Panache - Interior Architects

A serene white idol carved out of clay with perfection can be your choice for your home if you don't have any defined area for Pooja in your home but you are keen to host the mangal Murti of Ganesha at your home.

Mini Ganesha Idol

Messing und Silber Ministatuen, Uluwatu Stone Uluwatu Stone ArtworkSculptures
Uluwatu Stone

Uluwatu Stone
Uluwatu Stone
Uluwatu Stone

This is our personal favorite pick from the list owing to the fact that it looks authentic, truly religious and very pious. The small sized idol makes a perfect pick for installation on working place at your table or cabin and get through the work without any vighnas. Metal body makes it sturdy and elaborates it beauty. 

Ganesha Painting

Ganesh, sophie gonzales sophie gonzales ArtworkPictures & paintings
sophie gonzales

sophie gonzales
sophie gonzales
sophie gonzales

A hand made artistic painting of Lord Ganesha with his glorious crown is something new to the market and rarely seen mounted at homes or offices. The painting looks apt for any kind of home and room as it has been carved out of simplicty and sophistication.

Jewelled Marble Statue

Jeweled Ganesha Statue/ Indian Hindu God Occasion Gifts / No Fear Gesture/ Polystone Sculpture/ Religious Idols Online/ Home Decor Figurine, M4design M4design ArtworkSculptures
M4design

Jeweled Ganesha Statue/ Indian Hindu God Occasion Gifts / No Fear Gesture/ Polystone Sculpture/ Religious Idols Online/ Home Decor Figurine

M4design
M4design
M4design

Lord Ganesh in all his glory is best depicted through this marble made idol that is highly jewelled and covered with the hints of the golden touch. The idol looks fabulous and can be a great idea for the newly bought homes, newly constructed Pooja rooms or gifting purpose.

Two in One Attraction

homify Modern walls & floors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Why choose one amongst the idol and the painting when you can have both of them? This epic room redefines the way we have been decorating our pooja rooms on Ganesh Chaturthi for years. A painting on wall with illuminated light over it and a white small sized idol standing on the chowki. 

The Green Clay Ganesha Idol

Skulpturen aus Edelsteinen, Gemma & Saburra Gemma & Saburra ArtworkSculptures Stone Green
Gemma &amp; Saburra

Gemma & Saburra
Gemma &amp; Saburra
Gemma & Saburra

Clay made Ganesha Idol are the most popular items of this season as most of the people prefer to have clay made sculptures so that their idols get disintegrated in water over time. This clay structure is high on devotion factor and small in size as well. 


Modern Twist

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Rule the festival with this simple yet modern style decoration were a simple portrait of the Lord Ganesha has been dedicated a small yet very special corner, located near the entrance of the home. Get the blessings before you proceed. 

White Serene Beautiful Sculpture

White Marble Ganesha Vinod Murti Museum ArtworkSculptures Marble
Vinod Murti Museum

White Marble Ganesha

Vinod Murti Museum
Vinod Murti Museum
Vinod Murti Museum

We believe this idol will not only look good inside your pooja room but also makes a good pick if you want something grand and simple for submerging into the water body. No colors and paints have been used and it still stands up to the mark.

Colored and Painted Variant

Beautiful Painted Marble Ganesha Vinod Murti Museum Garden Accessories & decoration Marble Multicolored
Vinod Murti Museum

Beautiful Painted Marble Ganesha

Vinod Murti Museum
Vinod Murti Museum
Vinod Murti Museum

Many of the devotees of Ganesha prefer to have a statue that is fully colored and shows the actual version of their Lord, sitting straight on a lotus with all four hands visible, big crown on his head and the golden ornaments. If you stand amongst them, do notice this one.

Ganesha On Cushion

homify Living roomAccessories & decoration Cotton White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Getting into the theme of the festival is a trend these days and goes without saying. This printed cushion with a Ganesha figure over it can help your home look ready for the festival and also makes the divine presence felt highly outside the Pooja room as well.

Clay painting of Ganesha

WALL RELIEF ON A.A.C BRICKS Drashtikon Designer Consultant (kamal maniya) Eclectic style walls & floors Wood,Rectangle,Creative arts,Sculpture,Art,Font,Pattern,Relief,Visual arts,Carving
Drashtikon Designer Consultant (kamal maniya)

WALL RELIEF ON A.A.C BRICKS

Drashtikon Designer Consultant (kamal maniya)
Drashtikon Designer Consultant (kamal maniya)
Drashtikon Designer Consultant (kamal maniya)

Another brilliant masterpiece that gives you a new idea of bringing Ganesha to home in the form of a clay made 3D painting in earthy tone and a sculptor touch! It looks like it has been made for the entrance and staircases area of your home.

3D poster on the door

Lobby homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

Lobby

homify
homify
homify

When everything fails to impress you or you have already an idol and painting at your home then this might come as a welcoming gesture. The 3D style makes it look authentic, real and nothing less than a giant idol of the Lord.

Small Sculptures in large numbers

niches in the pooja room to display the Ganesha collection of the client homify Modern walls & floors
homify

niches in the pooja room to display the Ganesha collection of the client

homify
homify
homify

Ganesha in all his forms is adored and prayed by many and thus, his devotees can try something like this. Instead of installing a big sized idol, try bringing multiple small idols in different colors and sizes. The elegance factor just got higher and no doubt, we too are impressed as it evokes our innermost devotions and feelings. 

The Green Touch

Blessing Ganesha Statue M4design ArtworkSculptures
M4design

Blessing Ganesha Statue

M4design
M4design
M4design

Another simple marble stone made sculpture sitting on his chowki but rather in a different color and shade. The white marble stands brilliantly out against the green and the silver and the statue looks perfectly embellished. Simple chowki suits the design and helps you install in anywhere on a flat surface. The same figurines are avaialble in multiple colors.

Golden touch to the same statue!

Decorative Ganesha Statue M4design ArtworkSculptures
M4design

Decorative Ganesha Statue

M4design
M4design
M4design

Medium Sized Ganesha Idol metal made

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

A beautifully decorated metal made idol when accompanies small sized sculptures of Ganesha, they can truly get your home colored into the hues of the festival. We loved how the idol has been designed so as to fit against teh wall without holding on much space.

A small home goes through a big transformation
What will be your style this year?


