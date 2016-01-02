Trendy garden furniture with style

Summer brings feelings of warm relaxed mornings on a rocking chair and long afternoon snoozes on a hammock tied to trees in the garden. Big gardens mean one has more opportunity to decorate it with gazebos, garden furniture, fountains, arbors and other pieces of garden decorations. For people living close to the tropics summer is always longer than winter and rainy seasons so one gets to enjoy to enjoy nature more than their counterparts living in the northern hemisphere. So why not make the best of summers with these garden furniture suggestions that are comfortable and attractive too.
Love the smell of grass and flowers while enjoying evening coffee but are bothered by flies that keep buzzing around? This cozy glassed in rear veranda is just the right spot to enjoy chats over coffee and snacks with friends as the antique bell shaped lamp provides ample light. Wooden rustic design chairs are light enough to be transported anywhere in the garden or can be placed around the hardwood table.
Made out of simple wooden planks and discarded slab of wood the picnic stool and benches are just the right furniture for children to enjoy when weather outside is warm and sunny. The wide bench seats supported by four strong legs of wood are also wide enough for adults to enjoy a chilled glass of juice under the tree. The lush green lawn and orange flowers provide beautiful setting for the little private spot under the shady lemon tree.
The designers wanted to give a Mediterranean feel to this garden and designed the flower pots, arbor and furniture in a unique mix of stone and black metal. While the center table has been created out of artfully sticking together slim pieces of stones and giving them a rim of black metal, the matching garden chairs fashioned out of black metal have backs made of stone pieces attached together.
Located close to the boundary wall and under a shady bush, this open sit-out with cool blue and white granite floor is just the place to either lounge on the dark grey wicker sofa with a book or sit around the table chatting with family in the evening. The blue metal chairs and table with thick mesh covering can be picked up and placed anywhere in the garden or the patio.
This secluded area is actually part of a Japanese garden but can be implemented to any corner of a large garden to create a covered spot that is airy and comfortable. The paved blue stone walkway leading up to the raised granite platform with navy blue timber structure and white globe lights give it a magical touch at night. Made entirely out of wooden planks and painted in navy blue to contrast with white and blue granite floor the structure covers only half the length of wooden benches and table painted a similar blue. This artistic alcove gives users an al fresco type seating area that can also be used for eating out in good weather.
Create a cool resting spot in your backyard under a shiny white cantilever parasol for friends and family to enjoy every summer. These sparkling blue rattan chairs are comfortable and require little maintenance as long as owners remember to get them in when it rains or snows. Startling contrast given by glass topped aluminum table is weather proof and can stay with the family for years. Colorful and plain rattan garden furniture has been a part of homes around the globe and for more artistic options of rattan furniture browse through these designs.
This strong dark chocolate hammock with double padding and inbuilt pillow is wide enough for two adults. While the wooden arch keeps the hammock steady the spreader keeps it flat so both adults and children can twist around in it without fear of falling down. Made of pure cotton to keep the hammock cool in summer this attractive chocolate brown and white contraption provides a nice contrast against lovely green grass and red garden chairs in the arbor nearby. Light wooden arch stand can be lifted and kept anywhere in the garden or you can easily tie up the hammock between two trees.
