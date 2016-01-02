Trendy garden furniture with style

This strong dark chocolate hammock with double padding and inbuilt pillow is wide enough for two adults. While the wooden arch keeps the hammock steady the spreader keeps it flat so both adults and children can twist around in it without fear of falling down. Made of pure cotton to keep the hammock cool in summer this attractive chocolate brown and white contraption provides a nice contrast against lovely green grass and red garden chairs in the arbor nearby. Light wooden arch stand can be lifted and kept anywhere in the garden or you can easily tie up the hammock between two trees.

