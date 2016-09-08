An Elegant Grand Mumbai Villa

What a lovely swimming pool framed by plants and sun decks! Thanks to the open-plan design, the pool is very much part of the house, and is easily visible and accessible from the rooms courtesy the large glass windows and doors. The slanting roofs add an attractive and stylish touch to the area. We can, without difficulty, envision a relaxing dip with a refreshing drink in hand!

The interior architects have done an extraordinary job, blending natural elements and rustic simplicity within a fashionable framework. The open-plan design is a grand success, the plentiful use of glass doors and windows proving to be an excellent method of merging the indoors and the outdoors. For more ideas, check out another home tour - An Indian Home in Jodhpur.