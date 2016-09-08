An Elegant Grand Mumbai Villa

What can be more delightful than a beautiful sprawling home that permits the exquisite enjoyment of the indoors and the outdoors simultaneously! AA Villa by interior architects at Atelier Design & Domain in Mumbai is one such home that seamlessly blends the indoors and outdoors in a gorgeous open-plan design. While lush green lawns ensconces the residence with natural and plentiful bounty, the pristine blue pool in the backyard beckons you to take a refreshing dip under the hot Indian sun. Different materials such as wood, stone, concrete and glass come together in this lavish abode to create a contemporary and subtly rustic design delight. Modish furnishing, vibrant artworks and uniquely designed surfaces add to the charm. Now let’s take a closer look!
The façade of this extensive villa wows us immediately with the plentiful use of glass doors and French windows – this a key feature that connects the interior with the patio and the landscaped lawns outside. The abundance of lights looks magical while casting a warm and welcoming glow over the subtle white and brown décor visible to us as we approach the building along the neat driveway. Simple but classy architectural lines contribute to the style and sophistication of this stunning structure.
This view of the house gives us an excellent idea of the seamlessness of its open-plan design. The many glass doors help the outdoor experience to be enjoyed unhindered and the stylish harmony between both sides of the doors makes the area a cohesive unit. Note the rusticity of the décor in the attractive masonry wall and floor and also in the natural wooden theme—the table arrangement goes well with the bench and ground outside. The tall plants and untamed trees also successfully tap the rustic element.
The entrance to this charming home is a picture of sophisticated style. A huge thumbs-up to the attractive fountains that add the perfect touch of glamour to the décor. The masonry wall and tiles flaunt rusticity at its best and goes well with the white and brown colour palette, while the textured brown ceiling strikes a classy note. We love the huge glass windows that offer us a look at the elegant interior and also merge the inside with the outside.
The browns and whites of this rustic setting are livened up by the plush pink and yellow cushions. The classy earthy artefacts reposing on the two tables add a distinct touch of class to the simple arrangement.
This is a classic example of a harmonious blend of two styles. Contrary to what might be expected, the modern artworks on the wall not only bring a splash of colour to a classical setting, but they also wonderfully enhance the simplicity of the elegant wooden armchair and table. The modern lamps above each painting serve a dual purpose – that of providing light for reading as well as accentuating the colours of the paintings beautifully.
The emphasis on natural elements is highlighted through the large work of art that displays two large leaves within its brown frame. The white and brown colour palette is elegant and gels well with the wooden theme and the textured rustic wall and floor. The wooden slatted section atop the mirror is a stylish touch, and finds a partner in the rectangular skylight that lets in ample natural light.
What a lovely swimming pool framed by plants and sun decks! Thanks to the open-plan design, the pool is very much part of the house, and is easily visible and accessible from the rooms courtesy the large glass windows and doors. The slanting roofs add an attractive and stylish touch to the area. We can, without difficulty, envision a relaxing dip with a refreshing drink in hand!
The interior architects have done an extraordinary job, blending natural elements and rustic simplicity within a fashionable framework. The open-plan design is a grand success, the plentiful use of glass doors and windows proving to be an excellent method of merging the indoors and the outdoors. For more ideas, check out another home tour - An Indian Home in Jodhpur.