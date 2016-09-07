10 best flooring ideas to suit Indian homes

Flooring is something that isn’t given too much thought while designing a home. In India, most homes feature ceramic tiling, wood or natural stone that matches the colour of the rest of the home and fits the budget. However, with some creativity, a floor can enhance the décor theme of a home.

Of course, careful consideration needs to be given to the suitability of a particular flooring material depending upon the area where it is being used, especially with the extreme temperatures and the monsoon season that affects most parts of the country.

We’ve put together 10 different ideas to present the best options suitable for Indian homes.