Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 space saving secret weapons for Indian homes

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Квартира 70 м2 г. Москва, студия Design3F студия Design3F Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

In small apartments such as studios and one bedroom units, saving space is of importance. While numerous new gadgets and designs are available to provide solutions, sometimes there’s nothing quite like the old tried and tested options that work perfectly. We’ve picked 10 of these secret weapons for space saving to help you make better decisions for your small home. While some of them may not have the glamour of trendy options, they guarantee results.

​Wall-mounted television

Living Room KREATIVE HOUSE Eclectic style living room Plywood White Couch,Furniture,Building,Interior design,Lighting,House,Living room,Floor,Flooring,Real estate
KREATIVE HOUSE

Living Room

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

Fixing the television on the wall does away with the need for a cabinet to rest it upon, saving floor space in the process. Although it’s a modern solution seen in homes of all sizes, it a recommended option for a small home.

For some more ideas on organizing space in small apartments, see A Small Apartment with Big Ideas.

​Bed at a height

The Living Cube, Till Könneker Till Könneker Dressing roomStorage
Till Könneker

Till Könneker
Till Könneker
Till Könneker

Floor space is precious in a small apartment, but you can’t very well do away with the bed! The perfect solution is making a bed at a height, whether it’s a loft bedroom in a studio with a double-height ceiling or a bunk bed like this one, which cleverly replaces the lower deck with an open wardrobe and storage shelves.

​Fold down tables

homify Eclectic style dining room Wood Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

A dining table is used only at meal times. The rest of the day, the table just clutters up the small apartment. An alternative is to have a fold down table that can be pulled down at meal times and pushed up against the wall for the rest of the day to make the apartment look airier.

​Coffee tables with storage

'Asia' Rectangular coffee table with storage by La Primavera homify Living roomSide tables & trays
homify

'Asia' Rectangular coffee table with storage by La Primavera

homify
homify
homify

Often, in a tiny apartment, the room is too small for adding storage shelves on the walls without making the room appear cramped. Coffee tables with storage come to the rescue for putting away books and CDs to keep the room looking neat.

​Slide out storage

Storage drawers which pull straight out so you can reach it all Kitchencraft Modern kitchen
Kitchencraft

Storage drawers which pull straight out so you can reach it all

Kitchencraft
Kitchencraft
Kitchencraft

Organizing the space in an open kitchen is one of the toughest challenges in a small home. However, replacing shelves with sliding drawers that can be pulled out completely work as a great space saver as they provide easy access to items at the back, making it easier to keep things organized.

​Sofa-beds

Квартира 70 м2 г. Москва, студия Design3F студия Design3F Modern style bedroom
студия Design3F

студия Design3F
студия Design3F
студия Design3F

In a tiny home, a sofa-bed is the ideal solution for providing seating space during the day and sleeping quarters at night. In a one-bedroom unit, it provides the much-needed extra bed, when you have visitors staying over.


​Nesting tables

Colour Pop Nesting Tables Luku Home Living roomSide tables & trays
Luku Home

Colour Pop Nesting Tables

Luku Home
Luku Home
Luku Home

Stackable furniture is a weapon for eliminating clutter in larger homes. Even in smaller homes, nesting tables in the living area provide space for guests to rest their drinks and can be easily stacked away when not in use to keep the area looking more spacious.

​Dual use benches

Hudson Living Kielder Oak Dining Bench Modish Living Dining roomChairs & benches Wood Wood effect
Modish Living

Hudson Living Kielder Oak Dining Bench

Modish Living
Modish Living
Modish Living

Most studio apartments have an open-plan design, which makes dual use furniture a great option for saving space. Benches are an efficient solution as they provide seating in the living room and can be drawn up to the dining table for extra seating during parties.

​Wardrobe organisers

FORMENTERA Wardrobe Squaremelon Commercial spaces Hotels
Squaremelon

FORMENTERA Wardrobe

Squaremelon
Squaremelon
Squaremelon

In a one room apartment, keeping the wardrobe looking neat at all times can pose a challenge, but using organizers is a smart solution for stashing away things to keep the room looking stylish and clutter-free.

​All-in-one units

MD House - Pareti Attrezzate, MD House MD House Living roomTV stands & cabinets
MD House

MD House
MD House
MD House

When there is only one free wall for the television and the study table, a built-in unit that accommodates both is a great space saving solution.

A small apartment in Thane that is furnished smartly
Which of these secret weapons will work perfectly in your home? Respond in the comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks