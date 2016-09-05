21 Inspiring Kitchens with Islands

A kitchen island is an affordable and stylish way to utilize the kitchen space effectively. Below, we have listed some great ideas for incorporating the kitchen islands inside your kitchen.
If you are someone who doesn't like plain and simple, then why not play around with different patterns and textures? Instead of buying each one separately, you could just use some left out ones.
We love this large angled island placed in the middle of the kitchen, serving the storage purpose very well. The island features a cabinet and storage drawers in all the corners. Just a gorgeous way to increase the storage space in a small kitchen.
The kitchen itself is exquisite as per the interiors and the charm is added by this nicely dimensioned island.
In a modern one-wall kitchen, there can’t be a better addition than this sleek island as it features a sleek closet and open space for morning breakfast.
This gorgeous modern style kitchen subtly depicts the mix of functionality and style. Featuring two levels of island which can be used for different purposes like for grabbing your breakfast.
This open design kitchen island is just gorgeous with its glossy and sleek features. While the front of the island has proper storage cabinets, the other side of it gives space for chairs.
With a draggable chair on its side, this can be counted as the perfect morning coffee destination.
Here comes the right mix of practicality, style, and elegance. Looks like the architects have fitted everything in the wisest way possible.
This is a common utility kitchen and dining room that bespokes a painted finish. The adjustable drawers and fitted closets are perfect for storage purpose. On the countertop sits an elevated rack giving space for breakfast.
Placed in a modern setup, this white kitchen island is truly a bliss for the homeowners. With rectangular cutouts in the outer shape, this is just the perfect setup. Above it lies the chimney and countertop that gives the kitchen an amazing look.
This kitchen incorporates a well-designed wooden island cum breakfast bar. With appropriate space for three tables, this wooden bar also holds proper cabinets.
With the appropriate combination of classic style and contemporary functionality, this modern kitchen island allows the expansion of a breakfast bar as well. Two counter stools are also there featuring black vinyl chairs with wooden tops.
This kitchen features a double overhang version of island with high stools. There are adjustable drawers with proper storage space that can be drawn out from both sides.
Amidst the series of hanging materials, stands the country style kitchen island giving proper space for cooking, storage, and serving facilities.
For a rustic look, this is the most appropriate style of a kitchen island. The kitchen island is perfectly separated by an open space and in the front of it lies the breakfast table.
Satisfying the need of a small space, this butcher’s block island has 2 sturdy slated wood shelves and dovetail jointed drawers.
With a granite countertop present on the wooden frame, this wooden island serves multiple purposes. The multiple drawers give a wide option for storage.
This kitchen island is a great representation of style and elegance combined with modernism and multi-functionality.
Giving space for three contemporary chairs, this space is just right if you are looking for the right mix of elegance and simplicity.
This kitchen island has flawless lacquer finish with a glossy touch. The fresh flowers and pink wall are a great addition to the space
The cutout kitchen islands sit atop a white colored base serving multiple purposes. Even the washing space is accumulated in this island.
This stylish kitchen cabinet features storage drawers and open racks that go well with the warm hues of the house.
