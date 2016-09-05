Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

21 Inspiring Kitchens with Islands

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Brilliance in Simplicity: How to Evoke Old World Charm with Reclaimed Oak, The Wood Galleries The Wood Galleries Country style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

A kitchen island is an affordable and stylish way to utilize the kitchen space effectively. Below, we have listed some great ideas for incorporating the kitchen islands inside your kitchen.

Play with textures

CASA 45, CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS Eclectic style kitchen
CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS

CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS
CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS
CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS

If you are someone who doesn't like plain and simple, then why not play around with different patterns and textures? Instead of buying each one separately, you could just use some left out ones.

Large Angled Island

Oak and hand painted kitchen with Island Christopher Howard KitchenCabinets & shelves
Christopher Howard

Oak and hand painted kitchen with Island

Christopher Howard
Christopher Howard
Christopher Howard

We love this large angled island placed in the middle of the kitchen, serving the storage purpose very well. The island features a cabinet and storage drawers in all the corners. Just a gorgeous way to increase the storage space in a small kitchen.

Free Standing Kitchen

Freestanding Kitchen Sculleries of Stockbridge KitchenCabinets & shelves oak,aga,freestanding,kitchen island
Sculleries of Stockbridge

Freestanding Kitchen

Sculleries of Stockbridge
Sculleries of Stockbridge
Sculleries of Stockbridge

The kitchen itself is exquisite as per the interiors and the charm is added by this nicely dimensioned island. 

Sleek and Subtle

One wall, minimalist white kitchen with island, Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Modern kitchen MDF Grey Bespoke custom made German One wall,minimalist white kitchen with island
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet

One wall, minimalist white kitchen with island

Schmidt Kitchens Barnet
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet

In a modern one-wall kitchen, there can’t be a better addition than this sleek island as it features a sleek closet and open space for morning breakfast.

Open and Functionable

Modern open plan kitchen with island Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Modern kitchen MDF Beige ​Modern brown high gloss open plan kitchen with island Schmidt barnet bespoke furniture
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet

Modern open plan kitchen with island

Schmidt Kitchens Barnet
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet

This gorgeous modern style kitchen subtly depicts the mix of functionality and style. Featuring two levels of island which can be used for different purposes like for grabbing your breakfast.

​Gloss Island

Modern design kitchen with island, handles Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Minimalist kitchen MDF Grey Modern design kitchen with island,handles
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet

Modern design kitchen with island, handles

Schmidt Kitchens Barnet
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet

This open design kitchen island is just gorgeous with its glossy and sleek features. While the front of the island has proper storage cabinets, the other side of it gives space for chairs.

With a draggable chair on its side, this can be counted as the perfect morning coffee destination.


Functional Island

Kitchen Island Baker & Baker KitchenCabinets & shelves
Baker &amp; Baker

Kitchen Island

Baker & Baker
Baker &amp; Baker
Baker & Baker

Here comes the right mix of practicality, style, and elegance. Looks like the architects have fitted everything in the wisest way possible.

Dark wooden counter tops

Kitchen/dining with central island homify Country style kitchen
homify

Kitchen/dining with central island

homify
homify
homify

This is a common utility kitchen and dining room that bespokes a painted finish. The adjustable drawers and fitted closets are perfect for storage purpose. On the countertop sits an elevated rack giving space for breakfast.

Modern Setup

Las cocinas Vegasa Kitchen y sus muebles sin tirador, Vegasa Kitchen Vegasa Kitchen KitchenCabinets & shelves
Vegasa Kitchen

Vegasa Kitchen
Vegasa Kitchen
Vegasa Kitchen

Placed in a modern setup, this white kitchen island is truly a bliss for the homeowners. With rectangular cutouts in the outer shape, this is just the perfect setup. Above it lies the chimney and countertop that gives the kitchen an amazing look.

Solid Walnut Wooden Island

Island with breakfast bar Harvey's Select KitchenTables & chairs
Harvey&#39;s Select

Island with breakfast bar

Harvey's Select
Harvey&#39;s Select
Harvey's Select

This kitchen incorporates a well-designed wooden island cum breakfast bar. With appropriate space for three tables, this wooden bar also holds proper cabinets.

Classic Yet Contemporary

Classic, yet Contemporary Rencraft Classic style kitchen Kitchen,black kitchen,kitchen island,kitchen cabinet
Rencraft

Classic, yet Contemporary

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

With the appropriate combination of classic style and contemporary functionality, this modern kitchen island allows the expansion of a breakfast bar as well. Two counter stools are also there featuring black vinyl chairs with wooden tops.

​Small and Practical

Kitchen island butchers block top Country Interiors KitchenCabinets & shelves
Country Interiors

Kitchen island butchers block top

Country Interiors
Country Interiors
Country Interiors

This kitchen features a double overhang version of island with high stools. There are adjustable drawers with proper storage space that can be drawn out from both sides.

Country Style

The Kitchen Island Johnny Grey KitchenCabinets & shelves
Johnny Grey

The Kitchen Island

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

Amidst the series of hanging materials, stands the country style kitchen island giving proper space for cooking, storage, and serving facilities.

​Shaker Style

Open plan Shaker style classic modern kitchen with island and dining table Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Rustic style kitchen MDF Grey ​Open plan Shaker style classic modern kitchen with island and dining table in Grey Schmidt Barnet custom made bespoke furniture
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet

Open plan Shaker style classic modern kitchen with island and dining table

Schmidt Kitchens Barnet
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet

For a rustic look, this is the most appropriate style of a kitchen island. The kitchen island is perfectly separated by an open space and in the front of it lies the breakfast table.

Butcher’s block island

Kitchen Island - Butchers Block Country Interiors
Country Interiors

Kitchen Island—Butchers Block

Country Interiors
Country Interiors
Country Interiors

Satisfying the need of a small space, this butcher’s block island has 2 sturdy slated wood shelves and  dovetail jointed drawers.

Granite Top

Granite kitchen island Design by Deborah Ltd KitchenCabinets & shelves
Design by Deborah Ltd

Granite kitchen island

Design by Deborah Ltd
Design by Deborah Ltd
Design by Deborah Ltd

With a granite countertop present on the wooden frame, this wooden island serves multiple purposes. The multiple drawers give a wide option for storage.

Elegant Touch

Island Kitchen Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts Modern kitchen
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

Island Kitchen

Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

This kitchen island is a great representation of style and elegance combined with modernism and multi-functionality.

​Classic Layout

Kitchen Island Rachel Angel Design Modern kitchen
Rachel Angel Design

Kitchen Island

Rachel Angel Design
Rachel Angel Design
Rachel Angel Design

Giving space for three contemporary chairs, this space is just right if you are looking for the right mix of elegance and simplicity.

Long Island kitchen

"Long" Island Kitchen homify Modern kitchen
homify

Long Island Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

This kitchen island has flawless lacquer finish with a glossy touch. The fresh flowers and pink wall are a great addition to the space

Wooden textures

Franke Island, FRANKE FRANKE KitchenBench tops
FRANKE

FRANKE
FRANKE
FRANKE

The cutout kitchen islands sit atop a white colored base serving multiple purposes.  Even the washing space is accumulated in this island.

Multi-utility

Brilliance in Simplicity: How to Evoke Old World Charm with Reclaimed Oak, The Wood Galleries The Wood Galleries Country style kitchen
The Wood Galleries

Brilliance in Simplicity: How to Evoke Old World Charm with Reclaimed Oak

The Wood Galleries
The Wood Galleries
The Wood Galleries

This stylish kitchen cabinet features storage drawers and open racks that go well with the warm hues of the house. 

If you liked our kitchen island post, you are sure to like this post as well - 8 different ways to have TV in a living room

16 Ganesh Chaturthi ideas for your home
Which one of these kitchen islands is your favourite?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks