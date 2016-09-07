A fabulous villa in Mumbai

The cosmopolitan city of Mumbai is home to a variety of residences, ranging from lowly slums tolavish holiday homes and villas. And today, we will take a tour of themagnificent PA Villa which is a heady mix of delightful indoor and outdoorspaces. This luxurious creation by the interior architects at Atelier Design nDomain boasts of a cluster of pavilions or blocks including a pavilion,a formal living-dining pavilion, an entertainment pavilion, a guest wing and aservice block, all of which are connected by a passage. The landscaped lawns,the swimming pool and the paddock and stable are other noteworthy features ofthis sumptuous abode. Let’s take a tour to know more!
The landscaped lawns lead us to a splendid façade. Each block of the house has a different look, making for an exciting play of lines, designs and textures – yet the different structures blend cohesively as a single unit. The colour palette is white, brown and black, and the emphasis shifts from one colour to the next in different blocks. The use of natural elements like wood and brick provides a pleasing and welcoming effect, and we just love the large glass windows that permit a flood of natural light into the house and also give it a glamorous touch!
Seamlessly connecting the various pavilions, the passage is an important feature of this opulent home. The flooring looks unique and stylish with the diagonally placed wooden planks. Bordered by slate-stacked columns and designer grilles on one side, the passage is a work of art! Not to be missed is the classy veranda fitted out in sophisticated white, black and grey.
What a marvellous view of the hills! The ingenious idea of sculptures in the pond and a stretch of slate-stacked wall behind only enhances the exciting vista before us!
The sheer size and height of the living area is magnified by the long, heavy drapes along one wall. The subdued colour of the drapes balances the colourful, plush seating arrangement in the television area – which is a riot of colours and designs, creating a cheerful ambiance. For those uninterested in watching television, the white sofa livened by the British flag and an intriguing monochromatic coffee table is a comfortable retreat for a cosy read. The two futuristic chairs, recessed lights and contemporary mosaic on the wall add to the stylish, modern air of the area. The unique slatted design on the upper half of the end wall offers a tantalising glimpse of the room above.
The dining room is an area of simple elegance in neutral colours. The natural wood of the large but simple dining table goes well with the beige and black chairs and matching curtains. The two red chairs add a joyous splash of colour. The simplicity of the designs is compensated by the use of stylish pieces of furniture against the walls and sophisticated accessories like the elegant centrepieces on the table and glamorous lights hanging above. The porch beyond, offers a flood of natural light as well as an open dining experience.
What a gorgeous bathroom! We adore the gold-and-white mosaic effect of the wall and in the toilet cubicle. It blends beautifully with the warm brown of the floor, walls and furniture. The large windows placed strategically in the bathroom ensure a flood of natural light and the contemporary lights of the extremely stylish washbasin add their own charm. The flowers near the basin and the fern near the rough-textured bathtub earn a big thumbs-up! We can’t imagine anyone wanting to leave this rustic dream of a bathroom!
Enjoy a relaxing massage in the peaceful comfort of this serene monochromatic room, brightened by a scattering of yellow flowers, and soothed by the soft warm glow of the very snazzy futuristic lights. The large window overlooking the lush courtyard bordered by slate-stacked walls contributes to the peace and harmony of the environment.
We cannot conclude our tour without a look at this novel shower cubicle. The use of slate, stone and plants and the sunlight filtering through the slatted roof transform this shower cubicle into a rustic paradise while the large showerhead only adds to the blissful experience!
What a feather in the cap for the architects! PA Villa is a charming creation that flawlessly mixes simplicity with luxury and modernity with rusticity. It makes a bold statement showcasing how natural elements can enhance the charm and lavishness of a sumptuous abode.