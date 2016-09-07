A fabulous villa in Mumbai

We cannot conclude our tour without a look at this novel shower cubicle. The use of slate, stone and plants and the sunlight filtering through the slatted roof transform this shower cubicle into a rustic paradise while the large showerhead only adds to the blissful experience!

What a feather in the cap for the architects! PA Villa is a charming creation that flawlessly mixes simplicity with luxury and modernity with rusticity. It makes a bold statement showcasing how natural elements can enhance the charm and lavishness of a sumptuous abode. Take another tour for more ideas - A Tour to a Unique and Stunning Farmhouse from Wada.