A stunningly vibrant family home

As we enter the house, you encounter a subtly decorated lobby that comprises of warm lighting, ceiling and curtains covered in the hues of white. With properly placed sofas and chairs, this living space offers some sort of positive vibes via the statues of Buddha in there. The religious touch to the home décor brings a sense of optimism.

You can sit on the comfortable couches watching your favorite show. Not to forget the vintage clock hanging on the ceiling of the room.

On the other side of the room lies the dining space that is practically excluded using an elevated floor and beam. The modern chandelier enlightens the entire room in one go, making things better.