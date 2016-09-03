A stunningly vibrant family home

What can be a better experience than owning a home in the beautiful island city of Singapore where sky-scrapping modern homes are like a visual treat to everyone around? Today, we are taking you on a tour of one such lavish home of Singapore.
Once again, it is the beautiful wall decors that are gaining all the attention. In the middle of the room lies a turtle showpiece and a nature art piece that depicts the depth of the sea and life around it. Again, there is a magnificent Buddha statue that brings the pious charm in the space.
If you liked this post, you are sure to like this kickass post as well - A larger than life home in Bangalore
As we enter the house, you encounter a subtly decorated lobby that comprises of warm lighting, ceiling and curtains covered in the hues of white. With properly placed sofas and chairs, this living space offers some sort of positive vibes via the statues of Buddha in there. The religious touch to the home décor brings a sense of optimism.
You can sit on the comfortable couches watching your favorite show. Not to forget the vintage clock hanging on the ceiling of the room.
On the other side of the room lies the dining space that is practically excluded using an elevated floor and beam. The modern chandelier enlightens the entire room in one go, making things better.
Whether you are a foodie or someone who loves to cook, the kitchen is a premise that should rule the house. The designer of this home took this concept seriously. Look at the placement of the chimney and modern gadgets that every homeowner can aspire.
Wooden cabinets attached to the walls serve the entire storage need in one go. Next to the kitchen, there is a small eating space where you can catch your morning breakfast. In the end, we can’t stop ourselves from appreciating the textures of the wall that works well with the white ceilings.
The colorful décor on the door is just perfect to have in a house with so much tranquility. The green, turquoise, and purple carvings out there is just fantastic. Even the floor of the room goes with the texture of the door.
If you want to spend some quality time with books in your home, these wooden cabinets are perfect since they can store hundreds of books in an aesthetically smooth way. Amidst the books lie the cool gadgets and it’s done without compromising the aesthetics of the room. For browsing and other office related work, there is a modular table provided.
The washroom space is big and that leaves some great chance for creativity. The lights above the mirror illuminate the dead space around with warm lights, making the space appear bigger. With the floating shelves and a small Jacuzzi placed in the corner, the charms of the space goes to a totally new level.
In the entire house we have seen some beautiful crafts, but this corner holds something extremely precious. The wooden rack has the family photos and some great decors as well. The lifelike paintings hanging on the living room wall are truly exquisite, giving a warm touch to the entire house.
Unlike bedrooms or kitchens, home passage way is one such space in the house that is often ignored, but in this house things are certainly done differently. The procurer of the house has given equal attention to this space using enchanted art works and sacred white light brighten the passage way.