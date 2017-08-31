A beautiful and creative apartment in Bangalore

Join us on this tour today to explore an imaginative apartment for a family in Bangalore. Creativity and brilliance definitely shines through in the interiors of this apartment designed by architects, Ace Interiors. The apartment holds many surprises and much inspiration for those inquisitive and curious enough to explore its details with care. We will have the opportunity of seeing the living room, dining area, kitchen, and beautiful bedrooms. There is also a fabulous children's room which is a must-see. Overall, the design of the apartment is modern and chic with a subtle vibrancy which gives life to its calming atmosphere.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at this beautifully designed apartment shall we?
The kitchen here is framed perfectly, just like how one would frame a beautiful picture. It looks orderly and neat with a place for everything, and sufficient storage cabinets. The colour scheme follows through with the neutral colours we saw in the living areas earlier.
At the entrance to the kitchen, a divinely beautiful statue of Ganesha in natural stone greets us and removes all obstacles standing in the way of abundance. Next to it, a small kitchen bar makes the kitchen all the more inviting.
Neutral colours are the easiest to work with. They're also incredibly calming. However, for those of us who cannot live without our dose of colour, a monochromatic colour scheme would be deadly boring. This living room introduces a bold bright red with a striking yet subtle approach by adding splashes of red to the furnishings and decorations. The cleverly calculated use of one bright colour adds depth and contrast to the living while breathing life into it.
The dining area has a hint of red, which adds continuity to the open plan design of the living area. The dominant colours here however are light and soothing like a cool summer breeze. The lighting enhances the relaxing atmosphere, while dark wooden frames give definition to the spaces in the dining area as well as beyond it, which lead to the kitchen.
This cosy bedroom seems to glow from the inside out. It is illuminated by a soft yellow glow through the wall paneling and false ceiling. The shades of yellows, browns, and off whites look calming in the presence of luminaries. Finally, the wood-inspired study area adds warmth to the atmosphere. But we're not done yet. There are so many wonderful intricate details that makes this bedroom what it is. Let's have a closer look at a different angle next.
Pictured here we can see that there is a display shelf framed in wood with lighting to bring attention to it. Although the emphasis is great, the decoration on the display shelf is humble and minimal. This contrast is what gives this bedroom that extra edge. Wall paneling is another highlight of this room which makes it look fancy and impressive.
This earthy bedroom is inspired by a wide variety of brown shades. The brown shades and conservative patterns give this bedroom a matured look, while the soft fluffy rug by the bed adds warmth to the shiny white floor tiles. Large mirrors on the wardrobe make the bedroom feel more spacious.
For more inspiration, have a look at bedroom designs here on homify.
This bedroom's design is a perfect example of how paneling can be used to create the illusion of partitioning. The wooden paneling which takes up wall space as well as ceiling space acts to segregate and define spaces without actually adding an actual partition. This design is great for small spaces.
We also love how the refreshing lime green has been used in this bedroom. Finally, the space by the window is used to create a lovely window seat where one can bask in the sunlight and enjoy a cup of coffee with a view of the outside world.
What's happier than a bright blue sky on a perfectly sunny day? A sky blue children's room of course! The calming blue combined with white and splashes of neon green is a breath of fresh air in the apartment. This cheery children's bedroom is a winner!
We hope you've been inspired by the tour of this home.