A Cosy and Colorful Thane Apartment

In the extremely metropolitan Indian city of Thane today, we chanced upon a stylish and modern apartment that belongs to Mr. Arjit Sarkar. The abode riveted our attention with its snazzy entrance, and offered us cosy and smart design delights inside. Comfy textures, a clear preference for sophisticated neutral colours, chic furnishing, and soothing lights make this residence a swanky place filled with all urban comforts. Sudden pops of vibrant hues add a dash of fun to the bedrooms, while everything else speaks volumes about aesthetic functionality. Read on to find out more about this home rendered by the architects at Unique Designers & Architects.
The solid and dark wooden entrance door catches our attention with its cutting edge accents featuring waves and diagonal stripes. While the widely spaced diagonals allow you to take a peek at the interiors, the waves seem to be in motion and appear to pop out from the even surface of the door.
Bathed in warm and soothing lights, the living area is decked with an extremely plush leather sofa set in a yummy shade of brown. The entertainment unit comes with a dark wooden panel that holds the TV and a white and brown storage unit below. The floating white shelves to the right of the TV hold quaint artefacts, while the compact coffee table flaunts a unique top that has an inlay square holding white pebbles. Dark and elegant drapes add oodles of welcoming charm to this space too.
The dark wooden dining table accompanied by chic chairs with filigree backs take up the other side of the living space. Wood and glass cabinets are present on either side to cater to storage, to act as a bar, and to display collectibles. A single monochromatic artwork adds pizzazz to the simple but charming dining area.
The large modish bed with its colourful pillows and sleek, tufted headboard takes the centre stage in this elegant master bedroom with its gleaming white floor. The patterned wallpaper behind the bed and the silky white drapes add dollops of luxury to the space, while a trendy dressing mirror with storage space behind it delight with its multifunctional appeal.
A wall-mounted glossy white cabinet accompanies the television in the master bedroom for a minimalistic look, while a quirky shelving unit above it holds books. It is evident that this design has saved on precious floor space and is extremely contemporary.
This vibrant and cheerful bedroom took our breath away with the riot of colours it encourages. The pink and purple patterned bedspread is matched by similar pillows and a very colourful cushion for fun. The pale green wall behind the tufted headboard flaunts bold purple stripes too, for added excitement, while lively leaf patterns on the blind keep negativity away.
