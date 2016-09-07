A Cosy and Colorful Thane Apartment

This vibrant and cheerful bedroom took our breath away with the riot of colours it encourages. The pink and purple patterned bedspread is matched by similar pillows and a very colourful cushion for fun. The pale green wall behind the tufted headboard flaunts bold purple stripes too, for added excitement, while lively leaf patterns on the blind keep negativity away.

Loaded with comfortable and stylish accents, inviting lights and random bursts of gorgeous hues, this apartment has inspired us immensely. Hope it was a pleasure for you too.