8 ways to separate the space in your small home

Space is precious in a small home. As a result, most designers prefer to have open layouts to give the illusion of a larger space. However, the challenge that comes with open plans is the need to create visual separation or partitions that divide the room into different areas without giving it a cluttered appearance.

Creating separations comes easily to a seasoned home owner, but for a first-time decorator, it can be a tough task. In order to make things easier, we at homify have put together 8 different ideas for separating the space in a small home.