8 ways to separate the space in your small home

Space is precious in a small home. As a result, most designers prefer to have open layouts to give the illusion of a larger space. However, the challenge that comes with open plans is the need to create visual separation or partitions that divide the room into different areas without giving it a cluttered appearance.
Creating separations comes easily to a seasoned home owner, but for a first-time decorator, it can be a tough task. In order to make things easier, we at homify have put together 8 different ideas for separating the space in a small home.
When floors space is limited, using the existing walls to divide the space is a clever solution. Adding different colours or textures to areas helps to separate the space visually. Another option is to use wood panelling, like in this home, where the living room has the warmth of wood on the wall while the dining area has plain white paint.
A simple solution to separating the kitchen from the living or dining area is to place an L-shaped counter in between. It can be used as a casual eat-in option for the family or double up as a bar counter with stools while entertaining guests.
An easy way to separate two spaces is by creating a furniture layout that demarcates the areas. In this small home, the placement of dining chairs parallel to the sofa blocks out the feeling of openness and creates two different areas, although they are within the same hall. Clustering furniture in opposite corners of a room is another solution.
A display shelf can serve as a divider between the living and dining areas. The shelves add beauty to the living area by displaying accessories. This design incorporates open shelves that provide a view of the dining space.
Clear or opaque glass walls and doors work well in dividing the space as they do not block out natural light in the small home. Glass can also be used artistically, like in this home, to create an interesting partition that provides a see-through element.
While walls take up precious space, if designed well, they can provide much-needed storage space in a small home. The partition wall that separates this dining and kitchen has crockery shelves on the side facing the dining area and cabinetry in the kitchen.
Floating beams do not restrict the entry of natural light and keep the interiors of a small home bright and airy. They also add a stylish feature, like in this dining area where spotlights built into the beams cast a lovely glow of light on the table.
In a small home, an island counter is a multi-functional feature that can separate two areas, while providing efficient storage and workspace. At a pinch, it can also serve as a dining counter.
