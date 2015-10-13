Balcony inspirations

This first picture is that of an clever and inexpensive idea to decorate a balcony. Wooden crates have been painted white, mounted facing different directions and one on top of each other. The fact that the crates don’t all face the same direction gives a layered effect to this space as well as offering storage options for plants and decorative items. The hints of green of the plants seem to nicely burst out of the wall of wooden crates. This brings much vibrancy to the balcony.