Amazing door ideas

Lesomodul Windows & doors Doors
For every house there is a door and through every door there is a home with all its specificities and unique traits. A door shelters, it encapsulates, it connects, it opens up to possibilities and the lives it contains. Here are a few door ideas that will open a doorway into new creations and inspirations.

Iron beauty

TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
This picture is that of marvellous iron beauty. This rounded iron door is an elegant and very distinguished addition to this garden. A serious attention to detail was endeavoured here with the delicate ornaments made to look in the image of a tree. This remarkable door, with its warm chestnut colour, sets a refined and delightful tone tone this garden and its round upper part confirms its uniqueness 

Red door

homify Windows & doors Doors Wood
For the vintage lovers, this is a prime example of a door with an antique feel. The sanded down effect gives the impression of looking a door that has seen many days and people have walked through. The ruby red tint and metal ornaments of this door give it much character and a distinctive vintage look.

Swivel door

Domporte Windows & doors Doors
Here is a very modern and avant-garde take on a new kind of door. This is the entryway to a different and ingenious design by Domporte. The angular lines of the glass in the door and the sweeping black shape at the bottom of it are definite statements of tasteful and fitting minimalistic modernity. Also, the swivelling motion of the door’s hinges has been moved from the habitual right hand side of the door frame to be latched at the top and bottom of the door which in turn creates two open space when the door is ajar. This makes for a door that seems to float within its frame.

Bronze craftsmanship

Klasik Ferforje Windows & doors Doors
This superb door type is one of timeless classics. True beauty springs from this antique bronze coloured door. The placement of this wonderfully ornamented and moulded entryway in a home with equate to supreme refinement because of its history and dazzling craftsmanship. This door is a true gem in all aspects whether it be by the colour, detailing or the dignified and elongated shape.

Modern wooden door

Fainzilber Arqts. Windows & doors Doors
In this picture, a very interesting type of modern door has been crafted. At first glance, it might look like a simple door but the subtly of its details is where the sophistication of this door lies. A selection of wood that contains rich burgundy, brown and red has been chosen for the making of this door and the result is an invitation to admire this door. The wooden slats have been cut in an angular and a diagonal way, after which it has been perfectly assembled together to show the masterful work at play with this door.

Traditional grace

Lesomodul Windows & doors Doors
This type of door reminds any onlooker that traditional tastes don’t go out of style too quickly. These doors are a statement of colourful yet established wonder. The tint of the wood has been carefully selected to match harmoniously with the various colours of the tinted glass. The true appeal of this door will be known when the sun shines through and all the colours of the tinted glass shimmer away.

