Amazing door ideas

Here is a very modern and avant-garde take on a new kind of door. This is the entryway to a different and ingenious design by Domporte. The angular lines of the glass in the door and the sweeping black shape at the bottom of it are definite statements of tasteful and fitting minimalistic modernity. Also, the swivelling motion of the door’s hinges has been moved from the habitual right hand side of the door frame to be latched at the top and bottom of the door which in turn creates two open space when the door is ajar. This makes for a door that seems to float within its frame.