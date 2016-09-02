18 welcoming entrances for Indian homes

The entry/exit point of your home is often overlooked while designing the architecture and decor of your home. You might visit a lot of homes every year- some are small town while others country structure. It is hard to find a well-balanced entrance to different homes due to lack of emphasis on this area. Remember, the entrance to your home is the introductory point of your apartment and it should not be anything less than perfect!

Here today, we have brought to 18 different styles of creating welcoming entrances for your homes without putting in any specialized equipment, doors, furniture or bucks! Just copy them at your home and add sheen to welcome area.