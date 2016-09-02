18 welcoming entrances for Indian homes

The entry/exit point of your home is often overlooked while designing the architecture and decor of your home. You might visit a lot of homes every year- some are small town while others country structure. It is hard to find a well-balanced entrance to different homes due to lack of emphasis on this area. Remember, the entrance to your home is the introductory point of your apartment and it should not be anything less than perfect!
Here today, we have brought to 18 different styles of creating welcoming entrances for your homes without putting in any specialized equipment, doors, furniture or bucks! Just copy them at your home and add sheen to welcome area.
A small door often lays a regular impression at first glance. Surprise your guests with these lavishing interiors that are short on nothing and full of royal decor. Sumptuously rich and delightful.
Since that the entrance of a home opens door to the inner world, you can try to give a glimpse of everything right in front of the entrance like this one. The entrance door directly brings the comers to the living cum dining area. Keep the entrance clean and free of clutter, always!
If you are more into simplicity and love the clarity of space then opt for a lane-like entrance which comes towards an open hallway. Put a table and some chairs to make it an ideal seating area for any outcomer, without taking them inside the rooms.
Having plenty of space at home comes with several benefits like more decor, better arrangement, increased free space and what not! You can make the best out of such free spaces by producing a creative entrance like this. The door opens to offer three options to the comer- walk upstairs directly to the bedroom, move forward to the dining area and hallway or shift towards left to sit and talk with the family members in a small sitting area.
The love for nature is undying for many amongst us and these folks should not shy away from showcasing their spirit in their home. Bring the entire natural world at your home and put some fresh herby plants near the entrance. You can also use low maintenance or artificial plants and further use matching wallpapers to give an edge. See the above inspiration for some ideas.
Look at this very ordinary yet special entry idea for typical Indian home. The small wood door has been painted black to match the interiors of the home and the sides of the door have been ornated with artificial flowers. Illuminate the setting with bright light and you are done.
For us, we believe such entrances are apt for houses where elderly couples are living. A cozy sofa has been placed right alongside the door to rest before walking upstairs or towards further sections of the house. A TV cabinet and screen have also been placed in front of sofa to make the area work like a living room for the grandparents.
Why have a single layer of security when you can have double door security for your home. Take your dose of inspiration from this design where a mesh designed outer door has been covered by a solid wood door. Besides the door, we can see a small showcase area that has been decorated with some flowers and totally white painted walls.
A small sized glass door that enters into a wood made house. A clean entrance area with a small set of curved stairs taking you to the first floor of the home. Simple and great for small houses.
If you are having enough of designer touch into the interiors of your home then do something new outside. A gate entrance directly from the garden or lane is an outdated idea. Incorporate some layers of stairs to lead the guests enter your home or basement, whereever they need to.
If you have a 2 storey house then you can save a great deal of space by adding the staircases right in front of the door. Not only will it look spacious but it will also help you from hassles of cleaning the ground floor again and again. Take a look at the grills and handrails.
If you are not in favor of the small gate at the entry/exit point then it is best to bring a stylish big sized door and use glasses to add volume to the area. Place a shoe rack near your gate to keep the shoes organized and stored inside and keep the pathway clear and clean.
What about this entrance that appears to be a blend of traditional plus modernity in one place. Use a big size door frame and bring dual swinging gate with glass and woods or any other durable material. We loved the long-standing frame holding golden metal matkas of various sizes.
What about this grand entrance that displays a clear ramp in front of it and chairs placed alongside. A suitable setting for your office or corporate working area. High ceiling and bright floor makes the area look even more grant and the metallic shine on the entrance door is drool-worthy.
And just when you thought that we are running out of ideas, here is another essential to make your entrance officially yours. Add a nameplate, some shine, colors and yes a beautiful main door.
Add your home mandir right beside entrance of your home so that every guest, comer, and entrant gets the blessings of the lord right when they enter the premises of your possession.
Hanging Curved staircases places on the mouth of the entrance with a clear, clean hallway. Would not it be nice to make your guests feel like they are entering a heaven.
A gallery of beauty, flooring of check designs, terrace with artistic mesh and then another gate that is exceptionally beautiful- it just cannot get better than this. We believe this is one of the most practical solutions to long home.
