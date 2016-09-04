Your browser is out-of-date.

10 small homes bursting with colour

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Weteringbuurt , Architectenbureau Vroom Architectenbureau Vroom Classic style living room
While designing a small home, most people shy away from using dark or bold colours as it tends to make the walls look closer than they are and give a cramped look to the rooms. However, if used well, colour can add panache to the interiors of a small home. Take a look at these 10 gorgeous small homes that use colour to leave a lasting impression.

​Traditional sparkle

Pimpalgaonkar House homify Asian style living room
This two-bedroom unit, belonging to a Maharashtrian family, is decorated using traditional furnishings and accessories. Its living room is as colourful as it gets with an array of bright and contrast shades introduced through cushions, rug, table runner and the paintings on the wall. The red brick finish on one of the walls adds to the brightness.

​Bright ceiling

Weteringbuurt , Architectenbureau Vroom Architectenbureau Vroom Classic style living room
This apartment in Amsterdam is decorated in the classic style with white walls, wooden flooring and sober upholstery. However, its bright red ceiling makes the ambiance modern, adding a vibrant touch to the home.

​Turkish delight

Den area homify Eclectic style media room
The Mediterranean inspired décor of the interiors of this Mumbai apartment has bold colours and textured walls throughout. However, it’s the den that is its most spectacular room with bright pink walls and peacock blue sliding doors that hide away the private space from guests.

​Kitchen mosaic

Colourful industrial Hallwood Furniture Industrial style kitchen
In this small home with an industrial design theme, metal and dull finishes cover the majority of the space. The use of a colourful mosaic of bright patterned tiles as backsplash in the kitchen brings a lovely cheerful feel, adding a homely element.

​Sunny yellow

RESIDENCE AT CUFFE PARADE, Dhruva Samal & Associates Dhruva Samal & Associates Minimalist kitchen Building,Property,Table,Wood,Interior design,Yellow,House,Plant,Floor,Desk
Done up in a minimalist theme, this compact apartment in Cuffe Parade makes clever use of bright yellow on one of the walls in the open kitchen, with the same colour being carried through to the wall that divides the living and dining from the kitchen. A matching rug in the living area knits together the cosy space.

​Neon highlight

homify Modern kitchen
The neon green colour scheme in the open kitchen of this small apartment adds a stunning touch of brightness to the interiors – a guaranteed mood lifter. The neon chairs and a matching modern lampshade in the dining area blend perfectly with the design, adding to the cheerfulness.


​Colourful accessories

Living Room Saar Interior Design Eclectic style living room Multicolored interiordesign,interiors,interiordesorators,residential interior,penthouseinvadodara
In a penthouse that has white walls and flooring to create an airy ambiance, splashes of colour introduced by the multi-hued rug, cushion covers as well as the geometric wall art brings in brightness to an otherwise dull colour scheme.

​Fashionable shades

Daughter's bedroom homify Eclectic style bedroom
The 1800 square feet Lokhandwala apartment, belonging to a family in the embroidery business, uses swatches of colourful fabric throughout the home to infuse brightness into the rooms. The brightest of the creations is the daughter’s bedroom, which features an upholstered wall panel with patches of fabric in different prints that have magenta running through as the base colour. The desk in the room is painted in matching magenta to add synergy.

​Bright blue cabinets

Interior Designs, Interiorwalaa Interiorwalaa Modern kitchen
In a modern apartment that has pastel shades throughout, the bright blue cabinetry in the kitchen brings in colour and adds an unforgettable element to the home.

​Contrast shades

the arty farty space étendre Modern living room Wood
This unique one-sided house uses an array of contrast shades to create a stunning effect. The sofa upholstery is bright blue with contrast red cushions. The green unicycle table in the corner as well as the multi-coloured rug with contrast floor cushions completes the picture.

Use these ideas to add a burst of colour to your small home. For tips on using colourful furniture in your home view Neon Furniture.

Which of these ideas will you copy for your small home? Reply in the comments.


