8 storage solutions for compact Indian apartments

Small homes are charming and cosy. However, they come with the challenge of managing clutter so that the area looks airy instead of cramped. Storage is vital to keeping a compact home looking neat, but quite often regular storage doesn’t work in smaller homes as they occupy too much floor space – something that is precious in a tiny home.

Cleverly designed storage helps to add an artistic element to a compact home, in addition to keeping it clutter-free. Take a look at these 8 storage solutions that we have put together to help you organize your small home better.