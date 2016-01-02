8 Classic window dressing ideas

This breathtaking curtain made entirely out of leaf shaped green color glass beads can be the perfect furnishing before a bedroom door. One can even use it as a filmy separator to create a small alcove in the kitchen as a sitting area. To add color and sparkle to the arrangement the designer has interspersed plain flat glass beads with leaf shaped ones so each one can catch every ray of sunlight and cast interesting patterns on the floor. The unusual curtain stands like an alluring mystery before guests seeing it for the first time and owner will be asked about its origin!