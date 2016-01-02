8 Classic window dressing ideas

Just as eyes are considered the windows of a human soul, an elegantly dressed window gives outsiders a glimpse into the house owner’s taste for beautiful things. Today there are plenty of options available for decorating windows and depending on budget one can select wide variety of decorations like silk draperies, sheer lace, Roman shades, pleated panels and luxury tassels. While a large French window gives larger designing space to try out different window decorations a small window window is no less for a person with vision.Window dressings are done on the basis of size so that it enhances the mood and décor of the room without overwhelming the furniture.
This combination of dark chocolate wooden blinds and light brown eyelet curtains is perfect for living room and other parts of the house too. With unpainted wooden furniture this window decoration makes an ideal backdrop for a tropical home where sunlight gets severe in the afternoon and curtains get discolored. Venetian blinds give the wide windows a colonial era appearance when windows had wooden slats that could be closed off during noontime.
The elegant mix of blue and white lace curtains in partnership with blue and cream velvet sofas and cushions give a touch of luxury to this rustic living room with plastered- free walls with rocky texture and wooden furniture. White window shade with lacy pattern and drop-bead trim bring feminine charm to the region with lacy blue and white floor length curtains in the foreground. To retain its bejeweled look and complement the velvet upholstered chairs the curtains are tied together with white stone encrusted curtain clips that add more drama to the entire window dressing.
Ornate medieval furniture in this room have a fitting background in the golden cornices high up close to the ceiling and the medieval window dressing. Three layered window decoration in same color as the ornate chairs’ furnishing adds drama to the atmosphere. Designed with a mix of sheer lace, tassels, silk fabric and silk braids the creation reminds one of queens and little princesses. In this grand window treatment the silk panels have been gathered with a silk braid while the swags have elegant Italian fringe. The heavy drapes and double fringe below the golden cornice are perfect for gold trimmed ceiling.
This double layered curtain adds class and glamour to the attractive living room with deep cushioned settee and square patterned cushions. Simple cream valence brightens the double curtains in cream and deep green. Cream background with simple green patterns provides the perfect backdrop for heavy linen green curtains that can be drawn up during the day time with ties of similar color to let light in through the sheer white curtains.
The floor to length light colored drapes are perfect furnishing that fit into color scheme of this living area designed with flair for simplicity. Large French windows allow natural light into the room even when the blinds are drawn so room remains bright and airy. Exquisite patterns inspired by nature of blue and grey leaves with twigs against white background highlight the grey and blue colors used in the decor of the room.
The overwhelming use of leather upholstery in this room is in perfect harmony with its green silk wallpaper, mesmerizing chandelier and opulent window decoration. Eye catching green wall paper is matched up with heavy linen drapes that are held together on the sides with thick silken ropes. Dark orange swags over the upper edge of the window decoration give the appearance of a whimsical scarf draped over a silken shawl. Sheer white curtains at the rear allows light inside the room and also protects curtains from strong sunlight during the day.
This breathtaking curtain made entirely out of leaf shaped green color glass beads can be the perfect furnishing before a bedroom door. One can even use it as a filmy separator to create a small alcove in the kitchen as a sitting area. To add color and sparkle to the arrangement the designer has interspersed plain flat glass beads with leaf shaped ones so each one can catch every ray of sunlight and cast interesting patterns on the floor. The unusual curtain stands like an alluring mystery before guests seeing it for the first time and owner will be asked about its origin!
This elegant room with white furniture and simplistic decor requires appropriate backdrop which is provided by the soft linen white curtains with pleasing pink flowers. Ceiling to floor length long curtains have pinch pleats that puddle on the floor giving an opulent air to the window decoration.