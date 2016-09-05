A small home goes through a big transformation

Many people live in small houses that do not provide much room for aesthetic development. Smaller houses are often found in large cities as a more comfortable alternative to living in an apartment. However, the size of a house does not necessarily define how comfortable it is. In this project, we will see how a small, cramped home was transformed into a masterpiece of minimalist design by experts, Invent Design .The potential of this home was recognized by the team of architects and turned into an enviable reality.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour.
Before the renovation, the kitchen looked like it belonged to a rental apartment or a dorm full of students who do not necessarily care about the order or the state of affairs in the kitchen. The furniture and tiles were old and without any charm. It seemed like no one had prepared a meal for years in this house.
It is evident that certain interventions without the aid of a corresponding professional, have the same effect as self-medicating a chronic disease—the cure will never come, and the health status becomes worse.This medical metaphor serves to show what has happened with this kitchen, that obviously does not have enough space or scale to function as a corridor and a kitchen space at the same time.
Now, this is a haven of culinary experimentation, don't you agree? Gone is the old, stuffy environment, and in its place is this beautiful kitchen that could have come straight out of any modern design magazine.
The wall tiles which look like bricks, demonstrate that this project includes details that are trendy in the current design. The bold black lower cabinets add contrast to the white cabinets on top, and help to camouflage the storage.
Although the facade of this house could look much worse, the dull old bricks are oppressive enough. Our first impression is that this entrance certainly does not give a good welcome or vibe. It also does not show any indication that this house is a modern, minimalist masterpiece inside. Let's see how our experts have renewed the facade of this house next.
The brickwork remains, but you can see the difference in atmosphere that the fresh coat of grey paint gives. The front door is new, in classic style, and adds a special kind of seriousness to the exteriors. The wood trim perfectly complements what will be found inside the house. This house has gained a breath of life.
The elevated deck and the beautiful wooden patio that makes a brilliant outdoor space just a few steps away from the main entrance, is one of the highlights of this home renovation project. Although the property is small, our experts have found a way to maximize the outdoor space.
Part of the problem in the spaces of this pre-existing housing is the entry of light, not because there is enough openings to meet demand, but because they do not benefit seen by the colors themselves of these openings of the interior spaces. Another thing was the visual connection to the outside courtyard as the glass to be worked only had the character of translucent but not allowing visibility and forth.
Just like magic the dark, gloomy, unimaginative living room before was totally removed from our memory and replaced by this vision of tranquility, style and beauty. The pale coloured floors, white walls, and wood in cream color were inserted to extract as much natural light as possible. After the removal of all the large and heavy furniture, the room became airy and easy to move around in.
When you are addressing the problem of a small house, the last thing you want to do is invest in large furniture and bulky accessories because they will decrease the space you have even more. Unfortunately, that was the case of this claustrophobic environment.
What a transformation! Everything is coloured in white now, but they are two different shades—the ceiling is much whiter than the walls. The large bulky furniture has been removed and replaced with lighter minimalist style furnishings. The new room has plenty of in-built storage too.
It's humorous art pieces like this one that gives this home some personality. As you can see here, the Simpsons have taken over the Beatles' Abbey Road album cover with pride in their stride!
We end the tour with this beautiful image, where both the bed and nightstands smile at us and say we are here for you. This bedroom has a minimalist, simple, clean and nice design that invites us to rest.
