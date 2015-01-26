Your browser is out-of-date.

Renovating the attic: Examples from a Parisian duplex

Sheila Byers Sheila Byers
A great way to gain a few extra square meters in your home is by making use of the attic. Before you jump into a full remodel, you should check the technical feasibility of the project (including the slope of your roof) and any administrative formalities, like a building permit or work authorization, that may be required. An architect can help you in all stages of this very adaptable expansion project. Depending on your needs and constraints, you can get an extra room, install a suspended office, create a lounge… anything goes!

For inspiration and ideas, have a look at the renovation by architect Solenne Brugiroux of this duplex in the Parisian rooftops.

Houses

Living room

Kitchen

Bedroom

Garden

Bathroom

Dining room

Pool

