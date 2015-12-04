A tropical home full of wonder

Everyone wants a perfectly designed home where they can spend their entire life peacefully. This luxurious and yet so thoughtfully planned structure designed by Escala Arquitetura is exactly like one of your dream houses. Each corner of this house is so lavishly maintained and decorated that its walls narrate different stories. The furniture and fittings used here are simply perfect as well as elegant enough to suit every person’s taste and preferences. Having equipped with all the civic and modern facilities combined with marvelous Indian home décor design, no one ever can resist such a beautiful place to live in.
A mini lawn dressed in greens all around, right at the entrance of the main gate to relish the awesome and alluring weather. It can also be a perfect place to sit and relax with family or friends, inhale the fresh and cool breeze or to have that warm bon fire night during the chilly winters. The furniture design that is used here perfectly complements the beauty of the lawn.
Lovely Ambeince!! The swimming pool dug out right on the side of the lawn area makes it even more adorable Indian home décor design. It allows the person to bath and relax the body in the lap of natural surroundings. Also, during summers it would be a different experience to bask in the sun and make your body illuminate.
This open area built along the sea side provides a view worth watching. Surrounded by few tall trees and that perfect sea view in the front can provide a totally cheerful sitting and have a gala time.
A lounge that adds to the standards of the house can be a world class interior. A well elevated bar attached to the living room made in the open area can make the house look more classy and stylish. The one on one drinks session can add to the memories with near and dear ones. Moreover, it can be an ideal place to sit and chit chat with guests coming over.
Carefully planned living room design can bring the element of perfection. It is the most ideal place to sit and enjoy with family members and know each other better.
A dining table placed at the entrance, facing outside fills the empty space of the house. One can sit and enjoy delicious food and spicy Indian cuisines cooked with love. The decor of the dining area and an attached kitchen makes the meals even tastier.
The furniture placed in the living room area is the appropriate example of the perfect furniture design that can be used in an Indian house. It makes the sit out just so good and comfortable adding to the beauty of the living room.
Indian culture hails the guests in the name of god. Having a living room attached to the varandah and fixed with a mini bar enables a person to give best treatment to their guests. It offers the owner a ready to use place even if the guests arrive on a short notice.
Sitting under the shelter with greenery and plants all around, eating the evening snacks and adding to that a few shots of wine with barbeque increases the charm of the atmosphere.
Dining table placed along with a living room together in the varandah offer the pleasure of sitting and eating amidst the
open surroundings. One can have the wonderful experience of eating and relxing
altogether. This can be a perfect living
room design for Indian homes. An open varandah near the lawn area having the
living room affixed accompanied by dining table on one corner can make the house look attractive and eye-catching. The furniture design used perfectly matches the interior.
To have a dream house of their own is what every individual pictures in his/her mind. Indian home designs possess all those qualities that people look for in a well furnished and decently decorated house. Above mentioned are the must haves interiors for an adorable Indian house. The infrastructure is planned and implemented so carefully that every corner of the house is utilised wisely.