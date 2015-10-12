A royal Indian apartment

Everybody aspires for a lovely, luxuriously done-up residential place for themselves and their families. Fortunately, in today’s world, such aspirations can be met without difficulty with an army of designers and interior decorators who cater to the wishes of every individual! A lovely, luxurious abode has been shown here, which can give you lots of ideas for a wonderful apartment with an Indian touch in its decorations. A dream home decked up in every beautiful, exclusive and glamorous component is a must to walk through for every aspirant. This dazzling residential beauty designed by Interface, architects in Mumbai, is sure to soothe your eyes!
This dining room is poetic, enchanted yet grand at the same time. The idyllic look comes from the lovely picture window at one end of the room, letting in enough light to brighten up the room. The walls, flooring and ceiling all have a matching warm tint with a wonderful chaise-lounge right in the front of the room done up in matching upholstery. A grand antique looking side-board with wonderful and interesting looking large lamps sitting on it. The dining chairs have a unique design and the ivory coloured dining table is matched with the upholstery of the chairs. Ideally, the whole set-up will make you feel like a king's dining room.
A truly regal looking living room with soothing soft colors, enlivened by the warm tints of the large carpet on the floor marks a grand entrance of this apartment. It's a massive room with high ceiling, a huge mirror on one wall and small double sided mirrors on the sides, adding further depth to the feeling of spaciousness in this room. The furniture is super exclusive with a huge glass top on the center table with ivory coloured legs to match the large sofa with the upholstery. The gorgeous looking chairs with dark contrasting seats and puffed back rest are inspired from the 1970's. Further, the ethnic cushion covers on the sofa complete the whole decor of this room nicely.
This area is the extended living room where you can see some royal furniture to enjoy a sip of tea with family. The beautifully curved ivory tables and the magnificent chandelier reflected on the wall mirror render a majestic feel to the whole ambience. The beautiful, ethnic silver coloured decorative piece on the wall, the grand decorative glass door and the lovely large show pieces resting on the floor simply take you back to the 1970's and make you feel close to your roots.
Golden ceiling, matching carpet, dark and magnificent looking leather sofas and wood paneled walls make magnificent interiors of this home theatre. Soft wall lightening along the room and a much larger, beautiful lightening on the ceiling provide just enough shades of light to enjoy a movie in a perfect theatre like ambience. One can easily spend hours in this unbelievable room with family and friends with the best of entertainment available!
All the grandeur we have been seeing now changes with this adorable kiddie’s room, stuffed with toys and the magical world of childhood ! A snazzy, smart red sports car just waiting for its little owner occupies the pride of this room. A lovely landscape painted on an entire wall depicting a mountainous road-scene allows your kid to stay super active throughout the day. Off white ceiling with a matching wooden cupboard stuffed with a myriad toys leave an option for your kids to decorate the way they like. A soft carpet laid in the rest of the room makes the room look spacious and comfortable for the kids to play around. A dream play-room for a lucky kid !
Now that you have had a privileged sneak peak into the most luxurious home one can imagine, embellished with a myriad beautiful objects and a distinctively Indian feel. Why not dream of something similar and go for it; when there’s a will, there’s a way! Wait a second, here's another residence at breach candy you can take a tour before finalizing the design of your dream home.