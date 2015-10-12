A royal Indian apartment

All the grandeur we have been seeing now changes with this adorable kiddie’s room, stuffed with toys and the magical world of childhood ! A snazzy, smart red sports car just waiting for its little owner occupies the pride of this room. A lovely landscape painted on an entire wall depicting a mountainous road-scene allows your kid to stay super active throughout the day. Off white ceiling with a matching wooden cupboard stuffed with a myriad toys leave an option for your kids to decorate the way they like. A soft carpet laid in the rest of the room makes the room look spacious and comfortable for the kids to play around. A dream play-room for a lucky kid !

Now that you have had a privileged sneak peak into the most luxurious home one can imagine, embellished with a myriad beautiful objects and a distinctively Indian feel. Why not dream of something similar and go for it; when there’s a will, there’s a way! Wait a second, here's another residence at breach candy you can take a tour before finalizing the design of your dream home.